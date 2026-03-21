Weekday Closures Of School Street In Lincoln Resume March 23

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RHODE ISLAND, March 20 - As part of ongoing improvements to School Street in Lincoln, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will resume its temporary weekday closures of a portion of School Street in Lincoln on Monday, March 23. The affected area runs from Old River Road (Route 126) to Main Street in the village of Albion, and will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The project is replacing water and sewer lines and existing sidewalks and curbing will be brought into Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliance. RIDOT also will repave the road.

During the closure times, signed detours will be in place for through traffic between Mendon Road (Route 122) and Old River Road. Local traffic will be permitted. The suggested detours for School Street include:

From Old River Road Northbound Toward Albion: Use Old River Road to Main Street to Mendon Road to Albion Road to return to School Street.

From Old River Road South Toward Albion: Use Old River Road to George Washington Highway (Route 116) to Mendon Road to Albion Road to return to School Street.

From Albion Road toward Old River Road: Use Mendon Road and follow the detour through Manville or the detour via George Washington Highway.

RIDOT has been in close coordination with the Town of Lincoln to coordinate their utility work with RIDOT's sidewalk and paving project.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The School Street Improvement Project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at

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