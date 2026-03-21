Karnataka's Tumakuru Set To Host Its Maiden ITF Women's W35 Event In May

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Tumakuru is poised to strengthen Karnataka's tennis scene by hosting its inaugural ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W35 event from May 4-10 at the Tumkur District Tennis Stadium, located within Tumkur University Campus. This W35 will mark Tumakuru's second international tournament and its first ITF Women's event in over twenty years.

The USD 30,000 event is a key part of the global ITF Women's circuit, providing players with vital ranking points and a stepping stone to the WTA Tour. It draws a competitive field of emerging international players and top Indian professionals competing in a 32-player singles main draw and qualifying rounds. After successful international tournaments in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, the event enhances Karnataka's profile on the global tennis scene and highlights efforts to expand the sport beyond traditional centres.

Minister for Home, Govt. of Karnataka and District In-charge Minister, G. Parameshwara commented,“It is a proud moment for Tumakuru to host an international event of this scale after more than two decades. As a district with a strong sporting culture, this tournament reflects the progress in infrastructure and our continued commitment to promoting global sporting events while creating opportunities for youth across the region. I'm sure our District Administration, headed by DC Will, will host this in a befitting manner. I thank KSLTA for this opportunity in Tumakuru.”

The tournament signifies a historic milestone for Tumakuru, which last hosted an international tennis event in 2003-the ATP Challenger (Tumkur Open). The competition featured players like Rohan Bopanna and Prakash Amritraj, with Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber winning the title. Marcos Baghdatis, who reached the semi-finals and later achieved a career-high World No. 8, finishing as the runner-up at the 2006 Australian Open, also participated. This remains the only International Tennis event ever held in the city.

Speaking on the development, Priyank M. Kharge, Minister for IT/BT and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, and Sr. Vice President, Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) said,“Hosting an international women's tennis tournament in Tumakuru reflects our vision of expanding world-class sporting opportunities beyond major centres. It is encouraging to see districts like Tumakuru emerge as new sporting hubs, supported by strong infrastructure and grassroots development. This initiative will not only strengthen Karnataka's presence on the global tennis map but also inspire young talent across the state to pursue the sport at a competitive level. I thank Hon'ble Dr. Parameshwara for once again establishing Tumakuru on the Global Tennis map.”

Despite the extended gap, Tumakuru continues to uphold a robust tennis infrastructure at the university and district levels. Hosting an international event again signifies both a revival and progress for the city within India's tennis scene.

Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Tumakuru, Subha Kalyan, I.A.S., said,“Hosting the ITF W35 tournament is a proud milestone for our district. We are working in close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure seamless execution, high-quality infrastructure, and a safe, well-organised event. This tournament will not only enhance Tumakuru's visibility on the international sporting map but also create meaningful opportunities for local youth and strengthen grassroots sports development.”

With top players from India and abroad expected to compete, the ITF W35 Tumakuru offers a week of high-level tennis, marking a new chapter in the city's sporting history and reinforcing Karnataka's reputation as an important centre for the sport in India.