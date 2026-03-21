Ibovespa Drops 2.25% On Iran, Petrobras Risk

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3 / Ibovespa Daily Report · March 21, 2026 · Covering March 20 Session Ibovespa 176,219 −2.25% H 180,305 · L 175,039 USD/BRL 5.3092 +1.79% Week: −0.13% Selic 14.75% −25 bp (Mar 19) Fed: 3.50–3.75% Volume R$ 49.5B Options expiry Well above 30-day avg Today's Ibovespa market report covers a session that wiped four thousand points off the index in a single afternoon. The B3 shed 2.25% on Friday, closing at 176,219 - its lowest finish since January 22 - as a cocktail of Iran war escalation, options expiry volatility, and Petrobras political risk crushed sentiment across virtually every sector. Only five of the Ibovespa's constituents ended in the green. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of Brazilian equities and Latin American financial markets. 1 Iran war escalation torched global risk appetite after Trump said he was "in the process of resolving the situation" while the Pentagon prepared ground-force mobilization plans. CBS News reported detailed preparations for U.S. ground troops in Iran, and Iran's foreign minister warned of no restraint if energy infrastructure is attacked again. Brent crude surged 3.26% to $112.19 as Iraq declared force majeure on Hormuz shipments and drones struck Kuwait refineries. Wall Street extended its selloff, with the S&P 500 falling 1.51% and the Nasdaq entering correction territory, dragging the Ibovespa down in tandem. 2 Petrobras absorbed a triple blow: a diesel subsidy decree, Lula's Mataripe buyback pledge, and a court injunction suspending the pre-salt Phase 4 license. The government published a Medida Provisória establishing a diesel subsidy to mitigate the oil shock's impact on consumers, while Lula announced at the Regap refinery that the state would repurchase the Mataripe refinery in Bahia. Separately, a federal court in Angra dos Reis suspended Ibama's license for the Phase 4 Santos Basin pre-salt expansion covering ten platforms and 132 wells. PETR4 fell 2.37% to R$ 45.67 and PETR3 dropped 2.62% to R$ 50.22, compounding index losses as the heaviest-traded stock on the board. 3 Braskem collapsed 14.21% in a dramatic profit-taking reversal after the Reiq tax benefit was formally signed into law. The Reiq's elevation from 0.73% to 5.8% PIS/Cofins credit - worth an estimated US$ 230 million in annual EBITDA uplift - had already been largely priced into BRKM5 during its recent 80% rally. With the catalyst officially realized and the broader market in freefall, traders locked in gains. The stock closed at R$ 10.20, making it the session's worst performer by a wide margin. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Ibovespa Close 176,219.40 −2.25% Intraday High 180,305.22 +0.02% Intraday Low 175,039.34 −2.90% Volume R$ 49.45B Opt. expiry Weekly - −0.81% MTD - −6.66% YTD - +9.37% USD/BRL 5.3092 +1.79% Brent Crude $112.19 +3.26% Iron Ore 62% Fe ~$102.00 −1.2% S&P 500 6,506.48 −1.51% VIX 24.06 +3.8% DXY ~99.50 −0.3%

PRIO3 (PRIO) +0.8% YDUQ3 (Yduqs) +0.6% RDOR3 (Rede D'Or) +0.5% VIVA3 (Vivara) +0.4% CMIG4 (Cemig) +0.41%

BRKM5 (Braskem) −14.21% CYRE3 (Cyrela) −5.8% PETR4 (Petrobras PN) −2.37% PETR3 (Petrobras ON) −2.62% VALE3 (Vale) −0.7%

Ticker Close (R$) Change BRKM5 (Braskem) 10.20 −14.21% Massive profit-taking after Reiq tax benefit signed into law; XP estimates US$ 230M EBITDA uplift already priced in during recent 80% rally CMIG4 (Cemig) 12.24 +0.41% Only stock positive for most of the session; 4Q25 earnings beat and R$ 658M JCP announced with ex-date March 25 PETR4 (Petrobras PN) 45.67 −2.37% Fell despite oil rally; diesel subsidy MP, Mataripe buyback pledge, and pre-salt license suspension weighed heavily; 95.7k trades, R$ 2.25B turnover

02Movers Top GainersTop Losers03Commentary

Friday's session was a perfect storm of external and domestic catalysts converging on options expiry. The index opened flat near 180,305 before cascading lower throughout the afternoon as each new headline compounded selling pressure. The 5,266-point range between high and low underscores the sheer violence of the intraday swing.

The Petrobras situation deserves particular attention. The stock fell 2.37% on a day when Brent surged past $112, a pattern that only occurs when political risk overwhelms commodity tailwinds. Three separate policy actions - the diesel subsidy MP, the Mataripe repurchase pledge, and the pre-salt license injunction - landed within hours of each other, signaling escalating government intervention in the oil major's operations. The diesel subsidy alone raises questions about Petrobras's pricing autonomy. The Mataripe buyback, if executed, would reverse a key privatization and add refining assets the company spent years offloading.

Breadth was catastrophic: only five stocks in the entire Ibovespa closed positive, matching the worst readings of the year. Banks absorbed broad-based selling as the DI curve repriced risk. Even the Selic cut delivered Wednesday - the first in the cycle - failed to provide any lift, as the war-driven inflation shock overwhelmed monetary easing optimism. The Copom's cautious language about energy-driven inflation drifting away from target undercut expectations for an aggressive cutting trajectory.

March has now erased 6.66% from the index, slashing the YTD gain to 9.37% from near 20% before the Iran conflict began in late February. The Ibovespa's retreat from its 192,624 all-time high represents a drawdown of over 8.5%, and the weekly loss of 0.81% marks the fourth consecutive negative week.

04Technical Picture

The daily chart confirms a decisive breakdown below the Bollinger mid-band and the 50-day moving average cluster near 180,025–180,085. Price sliced through the lower Ichimoku cloud boundary near 177,184 and closed at the lower Bollinger region at 173,938, suggesting further downside risk if support at 175,000 fails to hold.

The MACD remains deeply bearish with the signal line at −957 and histogram at −1,064, showing accelerating downside momentum with no sign of convergence. The RSI has fallen to 39.88 on the fast line, approaching oversold territory but not yet at levels that typically trigger a bounce. The slow RSI at 46.16 confirms the medium-term deterioration in momentum.

Level Points Source Resistance 3 192,624 ATH (Feb 2026) Resistance 2 180,305 Session High / 50-DMA Resistance 1 177,184 Ichimoku cloud base Support 1 175,039 Session Low Support 2 173,938 Lower Bollinger Band Support 3 153,741 200-DMA

05Verdict

The Ibovespa enters next week at its lowest close in two months, with technicals deteriorating, breadth at year-worst levels, and no clear catalyst for a rebound. The geopolitical risk premium is now baked into every asset class simultaneously - oil above $112, the dollar above R$ 5.30, the VIX above 24, and the S&P 500 at six-month lows.

The Petrobras risk warrants close monitoring. The diesel subsidy, Mataripe buyback, and pre-salt license suspension collectively signal a return to interventionist energy policy that could compress the company's valuation multiple even as Brent trades at levels that would otherwise support a strong earnings trajectory. Any further government action - particularly on pricing or dividends - could trigger renewed selling pressure on the most liquid name in the index.

The RSI approaching 40 offers a thin technical argument for a dead-cat bounce, but the macro backdrop provides no fundamental support. Until there is a credible ceasefire signal from the Iran theater or a meaningful pullback in Brent, the path of least resistance for the Ibovespa remains lower. The 175,000 session low is the first line of defense; a break below opens the door to the lower Bollinger at 173,938 and ultimately the 200-DMA at 153,741.

Bias: BEARISH - War-driven risk-off, government intervention in Petrobras, and collapsing breadth leave no room for constructive positioning until external conditions improve.

06Forward Look

GEOPOLITICS → Iran War Trajectory

Trump's claim of being "ahead of schedule" on Iran contrasts with Pentagon ground-force preparations, leaving markets uncertain whether escalation or de-escalation lies ahead. Netanyahu's commitment to heed Trump's call not to repeat strikes on Iranian energy sites offers a tentative positive signal, but Iran's no-restraint warning counterbalances it. Watch weekend developments closely.

OIL → Brent Trajectory & Supply Disruptions

Iraq's force majeure on Hormuz shipments and the Kuwait refinery attacks add new supply-side pressure beyond the Iran conflict. Goldman Sachs projects Brent could ease to $70–$80 by Q4 if disruptions resolve within four to six weeks, but warns of a $150 bull case if they intensify. Saudi officials reportedly expect $180 if disruptions last through late April.

DOMESTIC → Petrobras Policy & Truckers

The diesel subsidy MP and trucking freight-floor MP will be tested quickly. Minister Boulos scheduled meetings with truckers for March 26. The Petrobras pricing autonomy question becomes increasingly critical as Brent pushes above $110, creating a growing gap between international parity and domestic pump prices.

CORPORATE → Cemig Ex-JCP & 4Q25 Earnings Tail

CMIG4 goes ex-JCP on March 25 (R$ 658M distribution). The 4Q25 earnings season enters its final stretch with late reporters still publishing. Fed Vice Chair Bowman's comment supporting three rate cuts this year provides a modest counterpoint to the Committee's official one-cut projection.