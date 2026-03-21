Gold's Worst Week Since 2011 As War Rages

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold & Silver Daily Report · March 21, 2026 · Covering March 20 Session Gold (XAU) $4,494 −3.43% H $4,736 · L $4,477 Silver (XAG) $67.89 −6.72% H $74.52 · L $67.66 Gold/Silver Ratio 66.2 Expanding (silver weaker) Brent Crude $112.19 +3.26% Iraq force majeure Today's gold price today analysis covers the seventh consecutive session of losses for gold and a week that rewrote the record books. Gold futures settled at $4,575 - down 9.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rout since 2011 and the worst month since October 2008. This is part of The Rio Times' daily coverage of precious metals and Latin American financial markets. 1 Gold posted its worst weekly decline since 2011 - a 9.6% rout that obliterated the safe-haven narrative as the Iran war raged on and every central bank held rates. The Fed, ECB, BoJ, and BoE all maintained their rates this week, delivering a unified higher-for-longer message that crushed non-yielding assets. Gold fell from above $5,000 at Monday's open to settle near $4,575 on Friday - erasing four weeks of gains in five sessions. The selloff was driven by a structural rotation: momentum traders, systematic hedge funds, and retail investors who piled in during gold's 66% surge in 2025 are now exiting, as SP Angel analyst Arthur Parish identified them as "tourists" who are "not wedded to long-term gold positioning." 2 Silver crashed 6.72% on Friday alone, capping a 14% weekly loss and its third straight losing week - now negative on the year after a 135% surge in 2025. Silver futures settled at $69.66, the lowest close since December, as the metal's dual vulnerability to rate expectations and industrial demand fears amplified the selling. The gold/silver ratio expanded to 66.2, reflecting silver's sharper underperformance. Mining stocks were devastated: First Majestic Silver fell over 6%, Coeur Mining over 5%, and Europe's Stoxx Basic Resources index dropped 6%. 3 The paradox deepened: gold fell while the very conditions that historically drive it - war, oil above $112, inflation fears - intensified. The explanation lies in the paper-vs-physical divide. Leveraged futures traders facing margin calls on oil-exposed portfolios liquidated gold as the most liquid 24/7 asset. Meanwhile, physical demand surged - USAGOLD's Parish noted that central banks' structural accumulation continues unabated, and the wave of forced selling may be "what's needed for gold to then take another leg higher." JPMorgan's $6,300 year-end target, Deutsche Bank's $6,000, and UBS's $6,200 remain unchanged despite the rout. 01Session Data

Metric Value Chg Gold Spot (XAU/USD) $4,623.93 −0.56% Gold Futures (front month) $4,574.90 −0.70% Gold Weekly Change - −9.6% Gold ATH $5,594 −17.4% from ATH Silver Spot (XAG/USD) $71.62 −1.70% Silver Futures $69.66 −2.0% Silver Weekly Change - −14.0% Silver ATH $121.88 −41.2% from ATH Gold/Silver Ratio 66.2 expanding DXY ~99.50 −0.3% Brent Crude $112.19 +3.26% S&P 500 6,506.48 −1.51% VIX 24.06 +3.8%

02Commentary

Friday's session brought a modest decline in spot gold (−0.56%) and a sharper drop in silver (−1.70%), but the weekly picture is what defines this moment. Gold's 9.6% weekly loss is the largest since September 2011, and the month-to-date performance is tracking the worst since October 2008. For a metal that surged 66% in 2025 and touched $5,594 at its all-time high, the reversion has been brutal - yet gold remains up over 5% for 2026, underscoring how extraordinary the preceding rally was.

The mechanics of the selloff are now well understood. Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone identified the core issue: gold's best year since 1979 in 2025 shifted the metal from a store of value to a "speculative risk asset." When the Fed held rates, raised its inflation forecast to 2.7%, and oil surged past $112, leveraged participants who had chased the momentum in 2025 faced margin calls on their energy-exposed portfolios and liquidated gold as the most liquid alternative. This is a paper-market phenomenon - physical demand, particularly from central banks buying ~60 tonnes per month, remains structurally intact.

Silver's 14% weekly loss and three consecutive losing weeks have erased its 2026 YTD gains entirely. The metal is now negative on the year after surging 135% in 2025. The gold/silver ratio expanding to 66.2 confirms silver's dual vulnerability: it suffers from the same rate-fear selloff as gold, while also absorbing industrial demand fears as the oil shock threatens global manufacturing activity. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen warned that silver faces a "deeper retracement" due to its sensitivity to economic growth.

The divergence with Bitcoin, which held $70K while gold surrendered $500 in a week, is the session's most provocative signal. If sustained, it challenges the decades-old assumption that gold is the premier safe-haven asset. However, the comparison must be weighed carefully: Bitcoin's $1.33 trillion market cap is a fraction of gold's $13+ trillion, and crypto's institutional plumbing is still being built. The question is whether this week's divergence is noise or signal.

03Technical Picture

Gold: The daily chart shows price crashing through the lower Bollinger Band at $4,673 and closing at $4,494 - well below the Ichimoku cloud. The MACD at 11.86 / −66.88 / −78.74 is deeply bearish with an accelerating negative histogram. The RSI fast line at 29.47 has entered oversold territory for the first time since the January selloff, while the slow RSI at 48.10 shows the medium-term trend still deteriorating. The 200-DMA at $4,087 is 9% below current price and represents the ultimate structural support. Key resistance overhead clusters at $4,857–$4,938.

Silver: A far more damaged chart. Price collapsed through the Bollinger mid-band at $79.38 and the lower band at $71.36, closing at $67.89 - in uncharted territory below all near-term support. The MACD at −1.053 / −1.762 / −2.815 is the most bearish reading since the February panic. RSI at 33.49 is oversold, with the fast line at 46.09 confirming medium-term bearish momentum. The 200-DMA at $57.28 represents a 16% downside risk from current levels if selling accelerates.

Level Gold Silver Resistance 2 $4,938 $80.92 Resistance 1 $4,673 $71.36 Support 1 $4,477 $67.66 Support 2 $4,250 $60.00 200-DMA $4,087 $57.28

04Verdict

Gold's worst week since 2011 has not changed a single institutional year-end target. JPMorgan still sees $6,300, Deutsche Bank $6,000, UBS $6,200, Wells Fargo $6,100–$6,300. These forecasts were set before the Iran conflict even began - the structural case of de-dollarization, fiscal stress, and central bank accumulation remains intact. What has changed is the short-term positioning: momentum tourists have been flushed out, leaving the market in the hands of structural holders.

Silver is in worse technical shape. The 200-DMA at $57.28 is the next meaningful support if selling continues, representing another 16% downside. The metal's negative YTD performance after a 135% year in 2025 is a classic momentum reversal, and the expanding gold/silver ratio suggests the relative underperformance has further to run. However, COMEX vault drains continue and physical industrial demand for solar and electronics remains robust.

Gold's RSI at 29.47 is now at levels that historically precede short-covering bounces. But the macro backdrop - oil above $112, all Fed cuts priced out, central banks globally holding rates - means any bounce is likely to be sold into until the geopolitical situation changes. The paper-vs-physical divergence is the most important structural observation: if you own physical metal, this is noise. If you own leveraged paper, this is a margin event.

Bias: BEARISH near-term for both metals. Gold oversold enough for a technical bounce to $4,673–$4,857 but the trend remains down until $5,000 is reclaimed. Silver structurally weaker with $60 as the next major support. Watch for ceasefire signals or a Fed rhetoric shift as the catalysts for trend reversal.

05Forward Look

MACRO → Rate Expectations & Dollar Strength

Fed Vice Chair Bowman's comment supporting three 2026 rate cuts contrasts with the Committee's one-cut dot plot. If incoming inflation data shows the oil shock feeding through, even the one-cut scenario evaporates. Each hawkish data point extends the headwind for non-yielding metals. The April CPI, which will first capture the oil surge, is the next critical release.

GEOPOLITICS → Iran War & Oil Trajectory

The paradox of war-driven gold selling can only persist as long as the margin-call mechanism dominates. A ceasefire would collapse oil, ease inflation fears, and allow rate-cut expectations to return - which would be immediately bullish for gold. Conversely, further escalation (Saudi Ras Tanura strike, $150 oil) would initially deepen the liquidation before ultimately validating gold's safe-haven role at much higher prices.

STRUCTURAL → Central Banks & Physical Demand

Central banks continue purchasing ~60 tonnes per month - more than triple the pre-2022 pace. This structural bid is insensitive to the paper-market selloff and provides the floor beneath which gold is unlikely to fall for any sustained period. For physical investors, the current correction is precisely the kind of flush event that has historically preceded the next leg higher in multi-year bull markets.