Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Saturday, March 21, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to your Rio de Janeiro daily guide for Saturday, March 21, 2026. The MAR anchors a strong museum Saturday with three exhibitions on view - the 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant, Guilhermina Augusti's Entrar na Grande Noite, and the permanent collection - and entry is free today under the MAR de Graça anniversary programme. The CCBB continues its immersive Viva Mauricio experience and the Vetores-Vertentes photography show enters its final nine days. Tonight the Brasileirão delivers a full card: Fluminense host Atlético-MG at 18h30, and the marquee São Paulo v Palmeiras Choque-Rei kicks off at 21h. Friday's session deepened the selloff - the Ibovespa fell 2.25% to 176,219 as Iran-related risk dominated - while the Copom's first Selic cut since May 2024 (to 14.75%) is still being digested.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearFORECAST SAT 21 27°C Partly sunny 15% rain MAR free Saturday - sunscreen for Praça Mauá SUN 22 28°C Warm, mostly dry 15% rain Beach weather - Vasco v Grêmio at 16h MON 23 27°C Partly cloudy 50% rain Carry an umbrella - Pedra do Sal samba 19h TUE 24 30°C Hot, clear 0% rain Free MAR Tuesday + Forte de Copacabana free

Weather tip: This Rio de Janeiro daily guide Saturday is excellent for outdoor plans - 27°C with only 15% rain under partly sunny skies. Light summer clothing and sunscreen are all you need. The weekend stays dry and warm: Sunday rises to 28°C with identical 15% rain. Monday brings a change with 50% rain odds, so pack your umbrella for the new week. Tuesday turns hot and clear at 30°C with zero rain - the warmest day in the forecast and an ideal time for the MAR (free Tuesdays) and Forte de Copacabana (also free Tuesdays). Bring a hat and plenty of water for any waterfront time between 10h and 15h today.

02Day at a GlanceSNAPSHOT -MAR free Saturday: 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant + Guilhermina Augusti solo show, 11h–18h -CCBB open 9h–20h: Viva Mauricio immersive experience + Vetores-Vertentes closing Mar 30 -Daniel Buren Voile/Toile at the MAM: eleven striped sails in first Brazilian presentation, 10h–18h, free -Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim: vibrant chromatic paintings exhibition, Ipanema, 13h–19h -Galeria Movimento, Gávea: Toz 30-year retrospective continues, 13h–17h -MetrôRio Saturday schedule: Lines 1, 2, 4 from 5h to 23h - extended for Maracanã fixtures

Saturday offers the strongest museum day of the week. The MAR de Graça programme makes all exhibitions free today, the CCBB runs both major shows without a break, and the MAM adds Daniel Buren's sails in the Flamengo park. The gallery circuit in Gávea, Ipanema and Centro rounds out a full day of contemporary art across the city.

03What to See & DoCULTURE Museums & Exhibitions Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) - Free Saturday PRAÇA MAUÁ CORRIDOR

Three exhibitions on view today under the MAR de Graça anniversary programme - all free. The centrepiece is the itinerant edition of the 36th Bienal de São Paulo - Nem todo viandante anda estradas, curated by Keyna Eleison with works by 19 artists including Maxwell Alexandre, Myrlande Constant, Ming Smith and Nádia Taquary. Running through May 3. In the library gallery, Guilhermina Augusti: Entrar na Grande Noite - the artist-philosopher's first institutional solo, combining serigraphs and paintings rooted in radical Black studies - opened March 14 and runs through June. The Olu Oguibe façade installation continues on the exterior.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Sat 11h–18h (last entry 17h). Free today. VLT: Parada dos Museus.

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) CENTRO HISTÓRICO

Viva Mauricio - Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva continues its blockbuster run on the ground and first floors - a free, immersive walk through the universe of Brazil's most beloved comics creator. The 5th-floor library extension links Turma da Mônica comics and archival material to the main show. Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará presents 160 works by 11 Amazonian women photographers - this show closes March 30, making this the final full weekend. The CCBB Educativo programme runs Amazonian-inspired storytelling, shadow theatre and dance activities throughout the day.

R. Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Wed–Mon 9h–20h. Closed Tuesdays. Free. Metrô: Uruguaiana (Line 1).

MAM Rio - Museu de Arte Moderna PARQUE DO FLAMENGO

With Carmen Portinho's retrospective closed since March 15, the MAM's foyer still holds Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile - eleven vertical-striped Optimist sails from the January Guanabara Bay regatta, hung in finishing order. The project, begun in 1975, is in its first Brazilian presentation and runs through April 12. The permanent collection and sculpture garden are also open. Free admission.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sat 10h–18h. Free. Metrô: Cinelândia or Largo do Machado.

Galleries & Cultural Spaces Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim

A chromatic painting exhibition continues at this Ipanema cultural centre overlooking the ocean. The show highlights Brazilian contemporary artists whose work explores colour and geometry. Open today from 13h to 19h.

Av. Vieira Souto 176, Ipanema. Tue–Sun 13h–19h. Free.

Galeria Movimento - Toz: 30 Years

Toz celebrates three decades of artistic production in a show that traces colour and geometry as the central axis of his career. Opened March 15 and running through mid-April. The Gávea gallery is a calm alternative to the Centro museum corridor.

R. dos Oitis 15, Gávea. Sat 13h–17h.

Centro Cultural dos Correios

Two exhibitions that opened March 11 continue: one exploring critical readings of history through painting, and a student showcase from the PEGA graduate arts programme. Both on view through April on the Correios' ground floor.

R. Visconde de Itaboraí 20, Centro. Tue–Sat 12h–19h. Free.

Museu Histórico da Cidade

A group exhibition inspired by a Paulo Leminski poem, featuring 34 artists, continues in the Gávea park setting. Curated by Isabel Sanson Portella. Open since March 1.

Est. Santa Marinha, s/no, Gávea. Tue–Sun 9h–16h. Free.

Music & Nightlife Forró da Praça - Largo da Glória

Saturday evenings bring the Forró da Praça to the Largo da Glória, with live forró bands and open-air dancing. A neighbourhood institution, free and welcoming to newcomers. Typically from 18h.

Largo da Glória, Glória. Free.

Teatro Miguel Falabella - Norte Shopping

The Norte Shopping theatre has a Saturday evening performance scheduled - check Sympla or the venue for tonight's show and tickets.

Av. Dom Hélder Câmara 5474, Cachambi. Tickets via Sympla.

04Getting AroundTRANSPORT

MetrôRio runs Saturday service on Lines 1, 2 and 4 from 5h to 23h, with extended service after the Maracanã fixtures. For the MAR and CCBB: Line 1 to Uruguaiana, then VLT to Parada dos Museus. For the MAM: Line 1 to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado, then walk through Parque do Flamengo. For the Maracanã: Line 2 to Maracanã station (direct from Centro, Botafogo or Tijuca). Fluminense v Atlético-MG kicks off at 18h30; gates open approximately 16h30. Return trains run about 30 minutes after the final whistle.

VLT Linha 1 connects Terminal Gentileza through Centro daily 6h–midnight. Parada dos Museus serves the CCBB, MAR and Museu do Amanhã.

Tip: Expect congestion on Radial Oeste from 16h due to the Maracanã match. The metrô is the best option for getting to and from the stadium - ride-share surge pricing is common post-match.

05Where to EatFOOD

Near the MAR and CCBB: The Beco do Rato area in Lapa has excellent per-kilo lunch options. For something quicker, the café inside the MAR terrace offers light meals with panoramic views of Guanabara Bay - accessible without a museum ticket. The CCBB café on the ground floor serves espresso, juices and sandwiches.

Ipanema lunch: After visiting Laura Alvim, walk to Rua Visconde de Pirajá for a broad selection of restaurants. Weekend brunch spots along Rua Barão da Torre fill quickly after 11h - arrive early or reserve.

Pre-match: The streets around the Maracanã have bar-restaurants that open from mid-afternoon on matchdays. For a calmer option, São Cristóvão has traditional botequins within walking distance of the stadium.

06Practical InfoESSENTIALS

IR 2026: The Receita Federal released the Imposto de Renda 2026 declaration programme yesterday (Friday March 20). This Rio de Janeiro daily guide reminder: download it now via the Receita Federal website - filing opens soon, but pre-filled declarations are not yet available.

Dengue season: Eliminate standing water, use repellent especially at dusk. UPAs and hospitals operating normally.

Beach conditions: Lifeguards on duty at Copacabana, Ipanema and Leblon. Seas moderate. UV index high - apply SPF 50+ frequently and hydrate.

Pharmacies: All major chains (Drogaria Pacheco, Raia, Drogasil) open Saturday hours.

07Community & LifestyleEXPAT LIFE

Feira Hippie de Ipanema: The iconic Sunday market opens tomorrow along Praça General Osório from 8h to 18h - five decades of handmade crafts, clothing, art and food. Plan your visit early to avoid the midday heat.

Brechó da Praça XV: The vintage market at Praça XV draws hundreds of bargain-hunters on Saturdays. Open from early morning near the old ferry terminal in Centro - a good pairing with a CCBB or MAR visit.

Free Walker Tours: Daily walking tours depart at 10h30 (except Sundays) from various meeting points across Centro and Zona Sul. No booking required - tips-based.

08Game DaySPORT Brasileirão Série A - Round 8

Saturday, March 21: Red Bull Bragantino v Botafogo (16h, Premiere). Fluminense v Atlético-MG (18h30, Maracanã, Prime Video). São Paulo v Palmeiras (21h, MorumBIS, SporTV/Premiere) - the marquee Choque-Rei, with both teams level on 16 points at the top of the table.

Sunday, March 22: Vasco v Grêmio (16h, São Januário, Globo/Premiere) - Renato Gaúcho returns to his former club.

Cariocão 2026: The state championship concluded on March 8 with Flamengo's 40th title (beat Fluminense on penalties 5–4 in a goalless final at the Maracanã). Leonardo Jardim's side, now playing under a new manager, carry that momentum into the Brasileirão - four wins from four under Jardim before last week's fixtures.

Brasileirão Série B: The second division kicks off its 2026 season this weekend (Round 1, March 21–22) with a new playoff-based promotion system.

09Business & MarketsFINANCE

Ibovespa (Fri Mar 20 close): 176,219.40 points (−2.25%), the lowest close since January. The index oscillated between 175,039 and 180,305 before sellers took control in the afternoon. Weekly decline: −0.81%. Trading volume hit R$49.1 billion, inflated by options expiry. Losses were broad-based, led by petrochemicals, construction and healthcare. Prio led the few gainers on elevated oil prices.

USD/BRL: The dollar closed Friday around R$5.31, with intraday volatility between R$5.20 and R$5.31. The real continues to be tested by the Iran-related surge in Brent crude, which has been trading above US$100 in recent sessions, raising imported inflation risk.

Selic: The Copom cut the benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to 14.75% on Wednesday, March 18 - the first reduction since May 2024. The decision was unanimous. The committee flagged a cautious approach, citing geopolitical uncertainty (the Iran conflict) and still-above-target inflation. The next meeting is April 28–29.

Week ahead: Markets are closed today (Saturday). The focus next week turns to the Relatório de Política Monetária (due late March), which will update the Copom's inflation and growth projections. International attention remains on Brent crude and any diplomatic progress on the Strait of Hormuz situation. The Focus consensus for year-end Selic is 12.25%; for the dollar, R$5.50.

10Plan AheadCOMING UP THIS WEEK

Sun Mar 22: Feira Hippie de Ipanema 8h–18h. Vasco v Grêmio 16h (São Januário). 28°C, mostly dry.

Mon Mar 23: Pedra do Sal samba from 19h (Largo João da Baiana, Saúde). MAR closed (Wednesday is the MAR's weekly closure, not Monday - MAR opens Mon–Tue). CCBB open 9h–20h. 50% rain - carry an umbrella.

Tue Mar 24: Free admission day at the MAR. Forte de Copacabana free entry. 30°C with zero rain - the hottest day in the forecast. Ideal for beach + museum.

Wed Mar 25: MAR closed (weekly day off). CCBB music programming - check com/cultura for the evening act.

COMING UP

Mar 26–29: ExpoRio Turismo 2026 at Lagoon (Lagoa). All 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro state showcasing culture, gastronomy and tourism experiences. Free admission (online registration required). Thu–Fri 14h–00h, Sat 10h–00h, Sun 10h–22h.

Sat Mar 28: No Martins solo exhibition opens at the MAR from 15h - first institutional show at the museum for the painter whose work articulates the lived experience of Black Brazil through everyday scenes and spirituality.

Apr 3: Sexta-feira Santa - public holiday. Markets closed.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - your Rio de Janeiro daily guide - Saturday, March 21, 2026. Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3). Weather: open-source API. Culture: MAR, MAM Rio, CCBB, Riotur, ArtRio, Fundação Bienal. Markets: B3, Banco Central, Bloomberg Línea. Sport: CBF, FERJ.

Related coverage: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Sunday, March 15 | São Paulo Daily Brief - Saturday, March 21 | Brazil's Morning Call