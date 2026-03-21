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Russian Forces Shell Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Leaving Most Of Region Without Power

Russian Forces Shell Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region, Leaving Most Of Region Without Power


2026-03-21 06:02:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Early this morning, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the Nizhyn district. Most of the Chernihiv region is currently without power,” Chaus wrote.

He stated that power engineers have already begun emergency repair work.

In communities where electricity is temporarily unavailable, critical and social infrastructure facilities are switching to alternative power sources.

Read also: Russian military loses 1,240 soldiers and one helicopter over past day

As reported, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region with drones overnight, resulting in power outages.

Illustrative photo, libkos

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UkrinForm

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