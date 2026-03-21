Kazakhstan Set To Accelerate Construction Of Gas-Fired Power Plant In Turkestan Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to accelerate the construction of a gas-fired power plant in the Turkestan region, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

He made the statement while addressing the public in the region.

“Significant funds have been allocated for the modernization of the Kentau CHP, which has not been renovated for over 70 years. Another important issue is the need to speed up the construction of a gas-fired power plant in the region, which has been delayed. I instruct the government and Samruk-Kazyna to take strict control over this situation,” Tokayev said.

According to the president, the region's economy grew by around 14% last year, with positive dynamics observed across all sectors. Tax revenues exceeded 1 trillion tenge ($2 billion) for the first time, and 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.5 billion) in investments were attracted to the region.

Tokayev pointed out that the government has indicated that most settlements are set up with access to clean drinking water, though some problems still pop up in certain areas.

"The relevant ministry, together with the local akimat, must resolve all problems promptly," Tokayev delineated.