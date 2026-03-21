Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
OTS Summit Scheduled For Mid-May In Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Tokayev Says

OTS Summit Scheduled For Mid-May In Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Tokayev Says


2026-03-21 06:02:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 21. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit is scheduled to take place in Turkestan in mid-May, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"A high-level meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States is planned for mid-May in Turkestan. In light of the current unstable global situation, this international event takes on particular significance. The Government and the Akimat must prioritize the high-quality organization of this summit," Tokayev said.

The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization. Its primary objective is to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states.

MENAFN21032026000187011040ID1110890372



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search