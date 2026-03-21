OTS Summit Scheduled For Mid-May In Kazakhstan's Turkestan, Tokayev Says
"A high-level meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States is planned for mid-May in Turkestan. In light of the current unstable global situation, this international event takes on particular significance. The Government and the Akimat must prioritize the high-quality organization of this summit," Tokayev said.
The Organization of Turkic States was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization. Its primary objective is to promote comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states.
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