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Nouriel Roubini Economic Consultancy To Broaden Supply Of Actionable Insights To Tackle Rising Economic Volatility
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York: The Nouriel Roubini economic consultancy in the US is gearing up to provide unique insights to its expanding number of clients when economic volatility is staring at all stakeholders in the financial and policy sectors.
According to the CEO, the inputs and advice from Nouriel Roubini Consulting are deemed realistic to include steps on scenario planning, geopolitical risk assessments, asset allocation strategy, and executive briefings for corporate boards and financial institutions.
The insight from reputed macroeconomic consulting helps clients navigate big risks, including structural economic shifts, tail-end risk, and other complex and compounding crises.
According to the CEO, its diverse clients, including big corporations, asset managers, banks, and governments, are being supplied with actionable insights on stagflation, debt sustainability, and geopolitical disruptions.
The Nouriel Roubini consulting supplies stag-flationary risk insights that focus on persistent, long-term inflation driven by supply shocks, de-globalization, and wage-price spirals.
The corporations and governments will get insights on ways to tide over debt crises where high debt-to-GDP ratios forebode economic calamity.
The macroeconomic consulting also provides valuable feedback on trade disruptions and their impact on supply chains, perils of weaponized trade, and regional conflicts hampering investment growth.
For the financial sector, the clients carry actionable insights of the consultancy that look at market volatility covering boom-bust cycles, currency turmoil, speculative markets of digital currency, and asset bubble implosions.
In the areas of research, Nouriel Roubini's consulting inputs on the economic impact of artificial intelligence on productivity, job disruption, and labor markets had been made available. There are also emerging areas to look at, such as environmental and demographic implications.
The economic consequences of climate change and aging population demographics are also part of the new frontiers in Nouriel Roubini consulting.
There is help for central banks in planning their interest policies; there are detailed scenarios on central bank policy, interest rates, and government fiscal policy responses to handle financial stress.
According to the CEO, clients are reposing great faith in the macroeconomic consulting. The early prediction of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC) at a time most analysts were harping on individual institutional health, Roubini's concerns were on systemic risk.
The Nouriel Roubini consulting had been quick to recognize the interconnectedness of housing prices, mortgage-backed securities, and credit liquidity as factors exerting volatility in the financial market.
Roubini in 2006 forewarned the making of GFC, and those helped clients to insulate from overleveraged assets and explore options like safer havens, avoiding the worst brunt of the 2008-2009 crash.
The CEO noted that in the aftermath of the GFC, too, Nouriel Roubini Consulting advised clients on macro liquidity risks around central bank easing and risk managers were cautioned to stay alert despite unfolding bullish environments.
According to the CEO, the inputs and advice from Nouriel Roubini Consulting are deemed realistic to include steps on scenario planning, geopolitical risk assessments, asset allocation strategy, and executive briefings for corporate boards and financial institutions.
The insight from reputed macroeconomic consulting helps clients navigate big risks, including structural economic shifts, tail-end risk, and other complex and compounding crises.
According to the CEO, its diverse clients, including big corporations, asset managers, banks, and governments, are being supplied with actionable insights on stagflation, debt sustainability, and geopolitical disruptions.
The Nouriel Roubini consulting supplies stag-flationary risk insights that focus on persistent, long-term inflation driven by supply shocks, de-globalization, and wage-price spirals.
The corporations and governments will get insights on ways to tide over debt crises where high debt-to-GDP ratios forebode economic calamity.
The macroeconomic consulting also provides valuable feedback on trade disruptions and their impact on supply chains, perils of weaponized trade, and regional conflicts hampering investment growth.
For the financial sector, the clients carry actionable insights of the consultancy that look at market volatility covering boom-bust cycles, currency turmoil, speculative markets of digital currency, and asset bubble implosions.
In the areas of research, Nouriel Roubini's consulting inputs on the economic impact of artificial intelligence on productivity, job disruption, and labor markets had been made available. There are also emerging areas to look at, such as environmental and demographic implications.
The economic consequences of climate change and aging population demographics are also part of the new frontiers in Nouriel Roubini consulting.
There is help for central banks in planning their interest policies; there are detailed scenarios on central bank policy, interest rates, and government fiscal policy responses to handle financial stress.
According to the CEO, clients are reposing great faith in the macroeconomic consulting. The early prediction of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis (GFC) at a time most analysts were harping on individual institutional health, Roubini's concerns were on systemic risk.
The Nouriel Roubini consulting had been quick to recognize the interconnectedness of housing prices, mortgage-backed securities, and credit liquidity as factors exerting volatility in the financial market.
Roubini in 2006 forewarned the making of GFC, and those helped clients to insulate from overleveraged assets and explore options like safer havens, avoiding the worst brunt of the 2008-2009 crash.
The CEO noted that in the aftermath of the GFC, too, Nouriel Roubini Consulting advised clients on macro liquidity risks around central bank easing and risk managers were cautioned to stay alert despite unfolding bullish environments.
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