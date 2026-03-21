Soha Ali Khan Twins With Her Little Princess Inaaya This Eid, Gets A Sweet Peck On The Cheek

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan decided to twin with her little princess, Inaaya, this Eid. The adorable mother and daughter duo were seen looking stunning in a white sharara with mirror work and a net dupatta.

Soha took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a couple of glimpses from her Eid celebration with her daughter, husband Kunal Kemmu, and other beloved family members.

In the first still, we could see Soha getting a peck on the cheek from her little bundle of joy on Eid.

Soha and Kunal were also spotted cooking some delicious Eid treats in the kitchen to enjoy with their family.

The post further had Soha and Inaaya facing the camera with Sara Ali Khan, who is Soha's niece and Saif Ali Khan's daughter.

In the caption, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress hoped that everyone chooses compassion and humanity during this time of celebration.

"Between celebration and reflection today, may we choose compassion and humanity. And may our prayers reach those who need them most. Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak #eidulfitr, (sic)," wrote Soha.

Earlier today, Soha's sister Saba Pataudi also gave the netizens an insight into her Eid celebration.

She revealed that she is gearing up to give Eidi to Jeh, Taimur and other Pataudi babies as part of the Eid tradition.

Saba took to her Instagram Stories and published a photo of some neatly arranged envelopes, each labelled for the Pataudi kids.

The caption of the photo read,“All the munchkins Eidi!!”.

In another one of her Stories, Saba extended warm festive wishes to everyone, wishing her followers“Eid Mubarak”.

Refreshing your memory, in February, Soha had joined the Mahashivratri celebrations at her in-laws' house with husband Kunal.

The 'Chorrii 2' actress was even seen making Puris for the Prasad on the festival.

Kunal and Soha beautifully respect and participate in each other's cultures.