Eid-Ul-Fitr And Gangaur Festivals: Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb On Display In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Setting a precedent for communal harmony, young girls from the Hindu community sang traditional songs on a terrace as they went about their rituals for the 'Gangaur' festival, while men from the Muslim community offered 'namaz' nearby.

Celebrated in various parts of India, particularly Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, this year the 'Gangaur' festival is being observed on Saturday, March 21.

The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 'Gangaur' is specifically observed by women. Unmarried girls observe 'Gangaur' to seek an ideal life partner, while married women pray for the long life, prosperity and well-being of their husbands.