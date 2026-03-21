Rupali Chakankar's Resignation Not Enough, Says Maha Opposition

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Saturday said that the resignation of NCP leader Rupali Chakankar as the chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission was not enough amid an escalating controversy regarding her alleged links with a self-styled rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat.

They have demanded that the investigation must go deeper to uncover the involvement of high-ranking ministers and influential "big fish."

Shiv Sena (UBT) in particular demanded that Chakankar should be arrested and made co-accused in this case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader, Sushama Andhare said,“The Home Minister has issued the resignation order, it is welcome, but there is one regret: The same role was expected to be taken by Sunetra Tai, the state's first woman Deputy Chief Minister and the president of this party, as the state's assertive leadership... Unfortunately, she missed this opportunity. Be that as it may, our fight will continue. Arrest the Chakan residents as co-accused.”

On the other hand, the Congress Legislature Party leader, Vijay Wadettiwar, launched a scathing attack on the Mahayuti government alleging that the administration is actively suppressing the fraudulent godman Kharat scandal.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Wadettiwar stated that while Rupali Chakankar has resigned from her post, action should also be taken against big fish involved in this case.

Wadettiwar expressed deep concern over the conduct of Rupali Chakankar, the former Chairperson of the State Commission for Women. He stated that it is a matter of immense shame for Maharashtra that a person tasked with ensuring justice for women was found practicing "mental slavery" under a fraudulent godman.

"How can someone who places their faith in astrology and regressive, evil practices provide justice to the women of this state? Her resignation is merely a facade; a thorough and deep investigation into this entire matter is the need of the hour," Wadettiwar remarked.

Making a serious allegation regarding a cover-up, the Congress leader demanded that the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all key associates and Ministers who were in contact with the accused Kharat, be scrutinised.

Wadettiwar alleged that Kharat's vast wealth was accumulated through patronage by sitting ministers. He claimed that the police were working under immense government pressure to protect influential figures involved in the racket.

He further highlighted a disturbing trend where, on one hand, ministers are seen "washing the feet" of figures like Kharat, while on the other, atrocities against minor girls by self-proclaimed religious figures are rising.