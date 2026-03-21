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Ministry Of Jal Shakti To Host World Water Day Conclave 2026 In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21 March 2026, Delhi: Observed globally on 22 March, World Water Day serves as a reminder of the critical importance of freshwater and the urgent need for sustainable water management. It highlights the growing challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and equitable access, while mobilising governments, industries, and communities worldwide to act towards securing water for present and future generations. This year's global theme,“Water and Gender,” further underscores the need for inclusive and equitable water governance.
Reinforcing this global call to action, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 on 23 March 2026 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the theme“Industry for Water.” The inaugural session will be held in the presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Paatil, along with senior representatives from government and industry.
The Conclave highlights the growing convergence of Departments, academia, and industry towards strengthening India's water security through a“whole-of-government” and“whole-of-society” approach. Recognizing water as a vital national resource and the primary role of States/UTs in its management, they have been encouraged to organize suitable activities to mark the occasion. Such initiatives can enhance public awareness, promote community participation, and encourage responsible water use. States/UTs may undertake awareness programmes, showcase best practices such as rainwater harvesting and reuse, engage with industries and urban local bodies to improve water-use efficiency, and promote community-led initiatives.
The conclave will serve as a national platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for sustainable water management, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators to co-create scalable, technology-driven solutions.
Positioning industry as a key driver of water-use efficiency, recycling, reuse, and innovation, the conclave highlights a paradigm shift where industries are transitioning from water users to water stewards, adopting smarter and more sustainable practices. The event will witness participation from over 700 delegates across sectors.
A key highlight will be the felicitation of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners, recognising innovative and impactful solutions in the water sector. State governments will actively participate, particularly in the Census-focused session, which will also feature the felicitation marking the completion and release of major national water census reports, underscoring the importance of data-driven water governance.
Key Releases during the Inaugural Session (10:00 AM onwards):
7th Minor Irrigation Census
2nd Census of Water Bodies
1st Census of Springs
1st Census of Major & Medium Irrigation Projects
National Water Data Policy
Technical and thematic publications
The session will also include recognition of leading States and industry associations, along with the launch of a Compendium of Good Practices on Industrial Water Use Efficiency, showcasing best practices in recycling, reuse, and conservation.
The conclave will host four thematic sessions and workshops focusing on:
Sludge management and treatment practices, including resource recovery and circular reuse approaches
Industry-led water efficiency, AI- and IoT-enabled smart monitoring systems, and circular water use
Glacier systems and climate resilience, with a focus on Himalayan glaciers as critical water towers
Use cases of water census data for planning and policy
The“Industry for Water” session will culminate in a Joint Industry Declaration, reaffirming industry commitment towards sustainable water stewardship.
The Ministry will also highlight initiatives promoting research and innovation in the water sector, fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia.
Through this multi-stakeholder engagement, the conclave embodies the spirit of“Ideas. Innovation. Action.”, aiming to catalyse partnerships, innovation, and policy convergence-where innovation meets responsibility to build a water-secure and resilient India.
The concept of World Water Day was first proposed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), Rio de Janeiro, in 1992. Subsequently, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as World Water Day, observed annually since 1993 to raise awareness about the 2.1 billion people living without access to safe water. A core focus of the Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring water and sanitation for all by 2030.
Reinforcing this global call to action, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 on 23 March 2026 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the theme“Industry for Water.” The inaugural session will be held in the presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Paatil, along with senior representatives from government and industry.
The Conclave highlights the growing convergence of Departments, academia, and industry towards strengthening India's water security through a“whole-of-government” and“whole-of-society” approach. Recognizing water as a vital national resource and the primary role of States/UTs in its management, they have been encouraged to organize suitable activities to mark the occasion. Such initiatives can enhance public awareness, promote community participation, and encourage responsible water use. States/UTs may undertake awareness programmes, showcase best practices such as rainwater harvesting and reuse, engage with industries and urban local bodies to improve water-use efficiency, and promote community-led initiatives.
The conclave will serve as a national platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration for sustainable water management, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, startups, MSMEs, and young innovators to co-create scalable, technology-driven solutions.
Positioning industry as a key driver of water-use efficiency, recycling, reuse, and innovation, the conclave highlights a paradigm shift where industries are transitioning from water users to water stewards, adopting smarter and more sustainable practices. The event will witness participation from over 700 delegates across sectors.
A key highlight will be the felicitation of Jal Shakti Hackathon winners, recognising innovative and impactful solutions in the water sector. State governments will actively participate, particularly in the Census-focused session, which will also feature the felicitation marking the completion and release of major national water census reports, underscoring the importance of data-driven water governance.
Key Releases during the Inaugural Session (10:00 AM onwards):
7th Minor Irrigation Census
2nd Census of Water Bodies
1st Census of Springs
1st Census of Major & Medium Irrigation Projects
National Water Data Policy
Technical and thematic publications
The session will also include recognition of leading States and industry associations, along with the launch of a Compendium of Good Practices on Industrial Water Use Efficiency, showcasing best practices in recycling, reuse, and conservation.
The conclave will host four thematic sessions and workshops focusing on:
Sludge management and treatment practices, including resource recovery and circular reuse approaches
Industry-led water efficiency, AI- and IoT-enabled smart monitoring systems, and circular water use
Glacier systems and climate resilience, with a focus on Himalayan glaciers as critical water towers
Use cases of water census data for planning and policy
The“Industry for Water” session will culminate in a Joint Industry Declaration, reaffirming industry commitment towards sustainable water stewardship.
The Ministry will also highlight initiatives promoting research and innovation in the water sector, fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia.
Through this multi-stakeholder engagement, the conclave embodies the spirit of“Ideas. Innovation. Action.”, aiming to catalyse partnerships, innovation, and policy convergence-where innovation meets responsibility to build a water-secure and resilient India.
The concept of World Water Day was first proposed at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED), Rio de Janeiro, in 1992. Subsequently, the United Nations General Assembly designated 22 March as World Water Day, observed annually since 1993 to raise awareness about the 2.1 billion people living without access to safe water. A core focus of the Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: ensuring water and sanitation for all by 2030.
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