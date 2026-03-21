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CENTCOM Releases New Footage Of Airstrikes On Iran (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has released new footage of strikes on targets in Iran, the publication of CENTCOM on its X page says, Trend reports.
The publication also posted CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper, who said that Iran's capabilities are declining.
The released footage doesn't specify the targets hit.
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