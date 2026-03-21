Iran Launches Missile Strikes Targeting UK-U.S. Military Installation
The missiles failed to reach their targets.
The U.S. armed forces deployed an SM-3 interceptor to neutralize
one of the incoming projectiles. The current status of the target's
destruction remains ambiguous.
The installation is situated roughly 4,000 kilometers from the borders of Iran.
Diego Garcia, a UK overseas territory in the Indian Ocean, is considered a strategically important hub for the U.S. armed forces. Long-range bombers, submarines, and guided-missile destroyers are stationed there.
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