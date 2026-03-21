Russian Military Loses 1,240 Soldiers And One Helicopter Over Past Day
The Russian army has also lost 11,790 (+1) tanks, 24,262 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 38,608 (+39) artillery systems, 1,691 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,333 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+1), tactical-level UAVs – 188,985 (+1,781), cruise missiles – 4,468 (+0), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 84,518 (+144), special equipment – 4,096 (+0).
Data is being updated.Read also: Zelensky awards soldiers who destroyed Russian Ka-52 helicopter with FPV drone
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 1, there had been 146 combat engagements on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the hottest.
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