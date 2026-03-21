Russian Military Loses 1,240 Soldiers And One Helicopter Over Past Day

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 1, there had been 146 combat engagements on the front lines, with the Pokrovsk direction remaining the hottest.

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