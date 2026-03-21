War Update: 161 Clashes On Front Line, Pokrovsk And Kostiantynivka Sectors See Fiercest Battles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in a summary as of 8:00 a.m. on March 21.

“Yesterday, the enemy carried out 82 airstrikes and dropped 263 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,107 kamikaze drones and fired 3,777 rounds at populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including 83 rounds from multiple launch rocket systems,” the report states.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Esman in the Sumy region; Pokrovske in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Krynychne, Hirke, Kopani, Trudove, Novoukrainka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivska, Zalyvne, Charivne, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka in the Zaporizhzhia region; and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces' Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and two command posts for the invaders' unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy assaults; the enemy carried out 7 airstrikes using 17 aerial bombs and conducted 108 shelling attacks, 16 of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched 7 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Prylipka, Zelene, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched two attacks toward the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked once. It attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses near Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 aggressor assaults near the settlements of Rodynske, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, Filiia, and Biliakivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Ternove, Krasnohirske, and Kalynivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, the invaders carried out 21 attacks in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, and Luhivske.

Enemy shelling in Izium causes casualties, power outages, and building damage

In the Orikhiv sector, one clash with the enemy occurred in the Stepnohirsk area.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to March 21, 2026, amount to approximately 1,286,940 personnel, including 1,24 over the past 24 hours.