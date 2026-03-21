21,000 Residents In Slavutych Left Without Power Following Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

According to him, as a result of the morning attack, Slavutych was temporarily left without a centralized power supply. Nearly 21,000 residents were left without power.

Utility workers are already working in emergency mode. They are doing everything possible to restore power to every home as quickly as possible.

“Critical infrastructure facilities have been promptly switched to backup power. Heating and water supply are secured. Social service facilities are operating on generators and batteries. Communications and the internet are working,” the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration noted.

War update: 161 clashes on front line, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors see fiercest battles

Invincibility points (emergency shelters) are open and ready to accept anyone in need.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of March 21, the enemy attacked an energy facility in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, leaving most of the region without power.

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