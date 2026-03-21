In Zaporizhzhia, Injury Toll After Drone Attack Climbs To Three
“Another man required medical assistance-the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing,” Fedorov wrote.
According to him, the victim is a 46-year-old man who sustained injuries as a result of the drone strike on the city.
He is currently receiving medical care.
As a result of the Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, three people were wounded, and two people were killed.Read also: Russian military loses 1,240 soldiers and one helicopter over past day
As reported, on the morning of March 21, a Russian drone destroyed a private home, killing a man and a woman; two girls, aged 15 and 11, were injured.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
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