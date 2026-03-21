In Zaporizhzhia, Injury Toll After Drone Attack Climbs To Three

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“Another man required medical assistance-the number of casualties from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the victim is a 46-year-old man who sustained injuries as a result of the drone strike on the city.

He is currently receiving medical care.

As a result of the Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, three people were wounded, and two people were killed.

Russian military loses 1,240 soldiers and one helicopter over past day

As reported, on the morning of March 21, a Russian drone destroyed a private home, killing a man and a woman; two girls, aged 15 and 11, were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration