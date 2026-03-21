Russian Forces Attack Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Ten Times, Fire Station Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy struck two districts of the region more than 10 times with drones and artillery. In the Synelnykove district, the Mezhova and Pokrovske communities. Fires broke out. A fire station was damaged,” Ganzha wrote.

According to him, Russian troops in the Nikopol district targeted the communities of Nikopol, Pokrovsk, and Marhanets.

No casualties were reported as a result of the shelling.

War update: 161 clashes on front line, Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors see fiercest battles

Overnight, units of the Operational Command East destroyed 11 enemy UCAVs over the region.

As reported, on March 19, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region 16 times-two people were wounded.

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