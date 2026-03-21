Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
London Hosts A Solemn Celebration Of Novruz

London Hosts A Solemn Celebration Of Novruz


2026-03-21 05:03:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Novruz holiday was celebrated with great enthusiasm and solemnity in London.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag that the event was organized by Davud Jabiyev and Farhad Garaisa, members of the Azerbaijani Society operating at Queen Mary University of London, as well as Farida Panahova, the chairwoman of the British Azerbaijanis Society.

Azerbaijanis and students living in Great Britain participated in the holiday event. The organizers who spoke at the event provided information about the ancient history of Novruz, its significance as a symbol of renewal, unity and the arrival of spring. In the artistic part of the event, laureate of international competitions and Presidential scholarship holder Vusala Babayeva performed and performed samples of Azerbaijani and world classical music.

As part of the holiday program, traditional attributes of Novruz, semeni, candles and national decor elements were demonstrated, and an exhibition of handicrafts by Azerbaijani artists and craftsmen was also organized. At the end of the event, participants were presented with shekerbura and baklava.

MENAFN21032026000195011045ID1110890304



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search