Azerbaijan Takes Helm Of Int'l Transport Forum Ahead Of Leipzig Summit

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan will chair the International Transport Forum (ITF) for the 2025–2026 period, as well as the summit scheduled to take place in May 2026 in Leipzig, Germany.

AzerNEWS reports, citing Azertag, as part of preparations for the world's largest gathering of transport ministers, ITF Secretary-General Young Tae Kim met with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, during his visit to the country.

During the meeting, Young Tae Kim highly praised Azerbaijan's chairmanship activities within the framework of the Forum. He particularly highlighted two policy recommendations prepared by Azerbaijan, which will be presented to the Council of Transport Ministers during the summit.

For her part, Leyla Abdullayeva noted the important role of the ITF as a global platform in the field of transport policy. She stated that the Forum plays a significant role, particularly in advancing the digitalisation and coordination of supply chains.

The ambassador also underlined that Azerbaijan's initiatives within the framework of the Middle Corridor play an important role in this direction, and expressed full support for further strengthening the ITF's leading position in global transport dialogue during Azerbaijan's chairmanship.

The ITF Secretary-General also extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan and to all those celebrating the Novruz.