Is Trump Preparing To Attack Iran Via Land?

MENAFN - Nam News Network) HOUSTON (NNN-Antara) – According to an unverified report here on Friday, the Trump administration is preparing to land its military force in Iran.

The report surfaced after US President Donald Trump told a journalist at a conference that he had no plans to send any land forceto any part at the moment and that even if he did,“I would not be telling you”.

CBS News reported that a senior military commander had mad a special request that implicated preparation towards sending a US land force in Iran once the president coordinates with Israel on sharing their military resources.

However, the Whitehouse said the president has yet to take any decision on the possible land military action by the US in Iran.

Whitehouse spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said being prepared optimally is the Pentagon's duty but it does not necessarily mean that the president has made any decision and he himself has said that he has no plans at the moment of sending any land force anywhere.

Apart from the land action possibility, the report also said the military department has had meetings on preparation for handling war prisoners.

--NNN-Anadolu