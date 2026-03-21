IPL 2026: Sanjay Bangar On Shubman Gill-Led GT's Playing Combination

Bangar Outlines GT's Strategic Combination for IPL 2026

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar outlined how the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans (GT) could structure their playing combination to balance batting firepower and bowling strength. Speaking on JioHotstar, JioStar expert Bangar said the Gujarat-based franchise has some key players like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, while all-rounder Washington Sundar has been given a batting-focused role, potentially at number four. "One thing GT have done is persist with the players they selected in the first place. They have stuck with Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia. Washington Sundar has been given a role in T20 cricket for them. Not necessarily with the ball, but he comes in to bat in important positions, maybe at number four. I see a similar role for Washington Sundar, more with the bat," Bangar said.

Impact Player and Lower-Order Strength

Bangar noted that one of Tewatia or Shahrukh could be deployed as an impact player in the lower order to complement the team's top-order consistency. He also suggested the inclusion of Glenn Phillips to provide middle-order firepower alongside Jos Buttler at the top. "We hope Shahrukh Khan repays the faith shown by the GT management in him. He showed signs of improvement last season, scoring runs at crucial times. If both Tewatia and Shahrukh play, one could be used as an impact player. If they contribute lower down the order, that will help GT a lot because most runs came from the top order last time," the former Indian cricketer added.

Balancing with Overseas Talent

Bangar highlighted Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as the main overseas bowlers, forming a balanced GT squad ready to compete for the IPL 2026 title. "I am also tempted to bring someone like Glenn Phillips into the mix for middle-order firepower. With Jos Buttler at the top, Phillips in the middle, and Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada as main bowlers, it is a good mix of overseas players," Bangar said.

Gujarat Titans Initial IPL 2026 Fixtures

With the schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 season announced, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are set to play their campaign opener against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. Then, the Gujarat Titans are scheduled to play their first home game of the season on April 4 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the Rajasthan match, GT will head to Delhi to face off against the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8. Then, the Gujarat-based franchise, WIL, will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (ANI)

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