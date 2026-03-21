India-Africa Meet Stresses Execution, Financing For Energy Transition

The India-Africa Strategic Partnership Meet at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 stressed execution, system integration and delivery in the energy transition, with stakeholders calling for stronger grid planning, innovative financing and coordinated implementation across the electricity value chain, according to an official statement from the power ministry.

Emphasis on Execution and Coordinated Planning

"Large-scale energy transition requires coordinated system-level planning, aggregation models, and blended finance mechanisms to de-risk investments and crowd in private capital," said Gurdeep Singh, CMD of NTPC Limited told during the meeting as quoted by the statement issued today.

The discussions underscored that the next phase of energy transition will be defined by the ability to execute projects efficiently, integrate renewable energy into grids and ensure timely evacuation of power.

Jitendra Srivastava, CMD of REC Limited, said the focus must now shift towards converting ambition into action. "There is a need to align planning with execution across the electricity value chain, with particular emphasis on grid-first development and evacuation readiness," he noted.

Grid Infrastructure and Innovative Financing

Participants highlighted that grid infrastructure remains the backbone of energy transition, especially as countries scale up renewable capacity. Without parallel investments in transmission and distribution, clean energy targets risk falling short in terms of actual delivery.

The meet also stressed the importance of aggregation models to bundle projects and improve their bankability, particularly in emerging markets where fragmented project pipelines often deter large-scale investment.

Blended finance structures--combining public and private capital--were identified as critical tools to mitigate risks and mobilise funding.

Africa's Investment-Led Approach

Alain Ebobisse, CEO of Africa50, said Africa is increasingly moving towards an investment-led model of energy development. "Bankable project structuring, transmission infrastructure and private capital mobilisation are becoming central to accelerating energy access and transition across the continent," he said.

The session emphasised that energy transition is fundamentally a systems challenge, requiring alignment across generation, transmission, financing and governance frameworks.

Policymakers and industry leaders noted that fragmented approaches could slow progress and increase costs.

India's Role as a Model Partner

India's experience in scaling up power infrastructure, deploying renewable energy and strengthening grid systems was highlighted as a potential model for replication in African countries.

Delegates pointed to India's institutional expertise and implementation capabilities as key strengths in fostering deeper collaboration.

The discussions reinforced India's role as a strategic partner for Africa, particularly in delivering execution-driven solutions, developing bankable projects and supporting grid-led energy transition. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)