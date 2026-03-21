Nainital: 2 Dead, 2 Injured As Car Falls Into Deep Gorge On Saturday

Two Dead, Two Injured as Car Plunges into Gorge in Nainital

Two people lost their lives while two others were injured after a car plunged into a deep gorge near Gethiya on the Bhawali-Haldwani road in Nainital on Saturday morning.

According to information received from the Disaster Control Room at around 8:40 AM, a vehicle had met with an accident and fallen into a gorge.

Acting promptly, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from the Nainital post, led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni, rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

Upon reaching the site, the team found that a Hyundai Venue car (registration number: UP 78 HJ 4936) had fallen approximately 60-70 meters deep into the gorge.

A total of four people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The SDRF team immediately launched a rescue operation and evacuated two injured persons from the gorge.

The injured were identified as Atul Dubey (26), a resident of Unnao, and Shyam (32), a resident of Pitambar Nagar. Both were administered first aid at the scene before being referred to a nearby hospital in Haldwani for further treatment.

However, two occupants of the vehicle, Ankit Chaudhary and Abhiraj, died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

The SDRF personnel retrieved their bodies from the gorge and handed them over to the district police for further legal procedures.

The swift response by the SDRF team ensured that the injured were rescued in time and provided immediate medical assistance.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident are awaited.

Construction Worker Electrocuted in Delhi

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old construction worker, Rajkumar, died of electrocution, while his co-worker was injured on Friday when a bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line in Delhi's Kapashera.

Both workers were carrying out construction work in a multi-storeyed building in southwest Delhi's Kapashera on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, they were shifted to the hospital, where Rajkumar succumbed to his injury.

"During the work, Jhulan (on the first floor) picked up a wooden bamboo to hand it over to Rajkumar (on the second floor). The bamboo came in contact with a high-tension electricity line, resulting in both sustaining electric shock injuries," police said.

The police have registered a case, launching an investigation into the case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)