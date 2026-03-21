US Envoy Highlights Maritime Security, Trade Ties In Colombo Visit

US Envoy Underscores Trade Partnership at Colombo Port

US Special Representative for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, visited the Port of Colombo during his visit to Sri Lanka and underlined how the partnership between Washington and Colombo is helping advance the integrity of supply chains, along with securing trade. He made the remarks in a post on X. Sergio Gor said, "Watching operations alongside the @SLPAuthority Chairman at the Port of Colombo, it's clear how this critical hub connects South Asia to global markets--and why maritime security here matters. That's why the U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership is helping advance secure and transparent trade, support ongoing efforts to improve port efficiency, and protect the integrity of supply chains that have a direct impact on the bottom line for U.S. manufacturers and consumers." Watching operations alongside the @SLPAuthority Chairman at the Port of Colombo, it's clear how this critical hub connects South Asia to global markets-and why maritime security here matters. That's why the U.S.–Sri Lanka partnership is helping advance secure and transparent... twitter/hEj49y6klv - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 21, 2026

Deepening Maritime Security Partnership

Earlier on Friday, US and Sri Lanka highlighted their deepening maritime security partnership as Gor reviewed strategic naval assets and upcoming vessel transfers in the region. In a post on X, the US Embassy in Sri Lanka detailed the engagement, stating, "Special Envoy Gor joined Sri Lanka Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Damian Fernando aboard SLNS GAJABAHU, a former @USCG cutter now in @SriLanka_Navy service, symbolising the strength of our longstanding maritime partnership."

The visit underscored the significance of bilateral cooperation in maintaining security across the Indo-Pacific, particularly through the transfer of decommissioned American vessels to the Sri Lankan fleet. During the dialogue, it was noted that a new addition is currently en route to the island nation to bolster its naval capabilities. "The fourth former US Coast Guard cutter - ex-DECISIVE--now undertaking its Pacific journey to Sri Lanka, will further expand our maritime security partnership and regional cooperation," the embassy further noted in the post.

High-Level Talks on Bilateral Relations and Regional Security

This maritime focus coincides with high-level talks held on Thursday between Special Representative Sergio Gor and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The leaders met to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations and the island nation's stance on the escalating West Asia crisis.

The visit by the US Special Envoy comes after Iran's IRIS Dena ship sank south of Sri Lanka on 4 March after being struck by a US submarine torpedo approximately 20 nautical miles west of Galle. Against this volatile backdrop, the meeting at the Presidential Secretariat allowed both leaders to review the strategic importance of maritime security and economic cooperation.

According to a release from the US Pacific Command, the engagement was part of "US efforts to safeguard vital sea lanes and secure ports, reinforce mutually beneficial trade and commercial ties, and advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific for the benefit of both our peoples."

The discussions also delved into the geopolitical challenges currently gripping the Middle East and how they affect regional stability. In a post on X, the President's Media Division (PMD) noted that Gor and Dissanayake's "discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and Sri Lanka's position on the Middle East conflict and its challenges."

Following his stay in Sri Lanka, the American envoy is scheduled to visit the Maldives as part of a five-day regional tour. The mission aims to conduct high-level talks centred on "advancing cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)." (ANI)

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