Yogi Babu: This Comedian Is Set To Break A Record Held By NTR, ANR & Kamal Haasan!

A comedian has his eyes set on a record held by superstar heroes. He is about to do something that seems almost impossible in this day and age. Who is this comedian getting ready to break a record that only legends like Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan?

Experiments like double and triple roles have been around since the time of NTR and ANR. It's quite common for heroes to do such roles. But a hero playing many characters in one film is a rare thing. Kamal Haasan took a big step forward with his film 'Dasavatharam', where he played ten roles and wowed the audience. While stars like Chiranjeevi have done triple roles, legends like Sivaji Ganesan, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and NTR are known for playing nine roles in a single film.After Kamal Haasan's 'Dasavatharam', no one really tried such experiments, though Vikram gave it a shot without much success. Now, Kollywood's star comedian Yogi Babu is bringing this trend back. He is set to appear in a whopping 16 roles in his upcoming film 'Moon Walk'. Yogi Babu himself revealed this recently. However, he clarified that this movie won't be like 'Dasavatharam'. He said he initially refused to play so many roles, but agreed after the director insisted.Prabhu Deva is the hero of 'Moon Walk', and AR Rahman is composing the music. What's special is that Rahman is doing the music for a Prabhu Deva film after almost 25 years. In this movie, Yogi Babu will be seen in several different get-ups, playing characters like Dubai Matthew, Kavarimaan Narayanan, and Aattukkaal. It seems the 16 roles are planned to be completely different from each other.The story is about a group of youngsters in a small town who are inspired by pop music, especially Michael Jackson, and want to learn dance. The film follows their attempts to achieve this goal, the challenges they face, and whether their dream comes true. The movie is set to release this summer. The audience will only understand the reason behind giving Yogi Babu so much importance with so many roles after watching the film. Right now, this project is creating a special buzz in the South Indian film industry.