Dhurandhar 2 Day 3 Advance Booking Creates History With Massive Record-Breaking Sales Surge Check

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is creating a box office storm, smashing records with massive advance bookings. The film is now racing towards a huge ₹100 crore collection on its first Saturday.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has grabbed a massive number of screens and shows across the country. The film is running in more than 21,000 shows for its first Saturday. Thanks to high ticket prices and insane demand, cinema halls are seeing massive crowds.

Aditya Dhar's film has sold tickets worth a staggering ₹79 crore (gross), which comes to about ₹67 crore (net), just from its third-day advance bookings. With this, the movie has set a new record for the biggest single-day pre-sales in Bollywood's history.

The Eid holiday has given 'Dhurandhar 2' a massive jump in collections. Reports suggest that 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' could rake in a solid ₹100 crore in net collections on its third day. If that happens, it will be the first-ever ₹100 crore single day in the history of Hindi cinema.

Thanks to its fantastic and consistent run, the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is all set to enter the ₹300 crore club within its first 3 days. If it pulls this off, it will become the fastest Bollywood film ever to hit the ₹300 crore mark.

The film stars a powerful lineup including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, with Aditya Dhar in the director's chair. After the first part's success, the craze for the sequel was already sky-high, and it's now proving to be a record-breaker at the box office. People in the trade circles are even saying this film could easily cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India.