A New Vanguard Of The Seas: Taragiri Set To Join Indian Navy's Frontline Fleet
New Delhi: Indian Navy will be commissioning its latest stealth frigate Taragiri on April 3 under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam. The commissioning-in ceremony will be presided over by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, marking a defining moment for India's maritime sovereignty.
The commissioning of the stealth frigate Taragiri would serve as a powerful testament to the nation's journey toward becoming a completely self-reliant naval power.
All about Taragiri
As the fourth potent platform of the Project 17A class, Taragiri is not merely a ship; it is a 6,670-tonne embodiment of the 'Make in India' spirit and the sophisticated engineering capabilities of our indigenous shipyards.
Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Taragiri represents a generational leap over earlier designs, offering a sleeker form and a significantly reduced Radar Cross-Section that allows it to operate with lethal stealth.
With indigenous content exceeding 75 percent, the ship highlights the maturity of a domestic industrial ecosystem that now spans over 200 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), contributing the government's Aatmanirbharta initiatives supports thousands of Indian jobs.
Driven by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion plant, Taragiri is designed for 'High-Speed – High Endurance' versatility and multi-dimensional maritime operations.
The ship's weapon suite is world-class, featuring supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, and a specialised Anti-Submarine Warfare suite.
These systems are seamlessly integrated through a state-of-the-art Combat Management System, ensuring that the crew can respond to threats with split-second precision.
Beyond its role as a premier hunter of the seas, Taragiri is built for the complexities of modern diplomacy and humanitarian crises.
Its flexible mission profile makes it ideal for everything from high-intensity combat to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).
“The Indian Navy continues to grow as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible, Aatmanirbhar force, safeguarding the seas for a Viksit, Samriddha Bharat guarded by ships designed by Indians, built by Indians and operated by Indians,” Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal said.
“Taragiri stands ready for a promising future as a beacon of rising maritime power and an ironclad guardian of our blue frontiers.”
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