Eid In Srinagar: Omar Abdullah Slams Ban On Namaz At Jamia Masjid

A large number of people gathered at the Dargah Hazratbal Shrine on Saturday in Srinagar to offer namaz on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah also joined the crowd.

Leaders Criticize Prayer Ban, Question 'Normalcy'

Speaking to reporters, the CM said that Eid namaz was offered peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir, but unfortunately, permission was not granted to offer namaz in Jamia Masjid Srinagar. "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. This Eid is being celebrated at a time when the entire nation is worried, and a war is going on. I prayed that this illegal war that has been imposed on our people by the US and Israel end soon, and peace be reinstated. May such a situation not occur again. Eid namaz was offered peacefully in J & K. But unfortunately, permission was not granted to offer namaz in Jamia Masjid Srinagar. I think there is a difference between the words and actions of the authority that takes care of security and law & order. They say that the situation is normal, but what normalcy is this? I hope such decisions are changed, and people are permitted to offer namaz freely," Abdullah said.

Multi-Layered Security Deployed Across Valley

Inspector General of Police (IG) Kashmir VK Birdi said that multi-layered security and traffic measures were deployed to ensure peaceful prayers and smooth movement for citizens across the Valley. "Jammu and Kashmir Police ensured peaceful Eid prayers across the Valley with large-scale security and traffic arrangements. Multi-level security, outside forces, drones, CCTV, and foot patrols are deployed to maintain safety and smooth movement, allowing people to celebrate comfortably," said Birdi.

Mehbooba Mufti Extends Greetings, Appeals for Global Community

The former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also extended her festive greetings and appeal for the global Muslim community, urging them to pray for those facing hardships in Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon. Speaking to reporters, Mufti said, "We extend Eid greetings to the entire Muslim world. I appeal to everyone to pray for the Muslim Ummah, which is facing hardships in places such as Palestine, Lebanon, and especially Iran. I urge people to support Iran generously at this time".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)