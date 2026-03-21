MP Celebrates Eid-Ul-Fitr With Religious Devotion, Greetings

Later, Patwari and senior Congress leader and former minister P.C. Sharma visited the residences of MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqueel in Bhopal to extend his Eid greetings to their families as well.

Patwari remarked that, with the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, the festival of Eid brings with it a message of love, brotherhood, and mutual harmony. He noted that the Muslim community across the country and the world, by offering prayers, conveys a message of peace and unity - a sentiment that beautifully reflects the 'unity in diversity' inherent in our nation.

Several other political leaders from across the party lines, including Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, veteran Congress leader and ex-CM Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha extended greetings on this auspicious occasion.