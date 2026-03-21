Latin American Pulse For Saturday, March 21, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Executive Summary The Big Picture: Today's Latin American Pulse opens with the wreckage of a Friday that undid the week's central bank optimism in a single session, while Bolivia goes to the polls and Washington tightens the screws on Havana. This is part of The Rio Times ' comprehensive coverage of Latin American financial markets and economic developments. The Ibovespa plunged 2.25% to 176,219 on Friday - its worst session in months - as the Copom's Wednesday rate cut was overwhelmed by surging oil prices, Powell's hawkish tone, and war-weekend risk aversion. Brent surged to $119 intraday before settling near $108 after Israel said it was helping the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Banks were devastated. The carnage was regional. Chile's IPSA fell 1.87% for its second straight crash. Mexico's IPC dropped 1.63% - its third consecutive loss. Argentina's MERVAL rally snapped at −1.57% after three days of gains. Only Colombia's COLCAP finished green (+1.40%). Gold posted its worst week since 1983, falling approximately 10%. Bolivia votes today. The country is locked down: no alcohol sales since midnight Friday, no domestic flights, no vehicle circulation, no public gatherings. The OAS observation mission is deployed across all nine departments. Cochabamba's governor race - the election's decisive contest - will determine whether Morales' movement retains its most effective institutional weapon. Cuba's situation has escalated from blockade to explicit regime-change demand. Trump said this week he would have“the honor of taking Cuba” and that he could“do anything I want with it.” Rubio said the island needs“new people in charge.” The New York Times reported U.S. negotiators told Havana that Díaz-Canel must step down. Zero foreign tankers reached Cuba in March. Regional Mood Wednesday's Copom cut was supposed to anchor the week. Instead, it was a footnote by Friday. The Ibovespa gave back the entire post-cut recovery and then some, closing at 176,219 - below the 200-day moving average and at levels not seen since early March. The week's real story is the speed at which the hemisphere's markets are repricing. Chile has erased all 2026 gains. Mexico has fallen for three straight sessions. Even Argentina's recovery lasted exactly three days. The only index that held was COLCAP. Today, Bolivia locks down to vote. Tomorrow, we count. The hemisphere enters the weekend with more risk on the table than at any point since the war began. Risk Snapshot

Country Key Driver Risk Level LatAm Markets Ibovespa −2.25%; IPSA −1.87%; IPC −1.63%; MERVAL −1.57%; only COLCAP green; Brent $119 intra/$108 settle; gold worst week since 1983 CRITICAL Bolivia Election day; country locked down; OAS deployed; MAS absent; Cochabamba kingmaker; VP Lara backing opposition CRITICAL Cuba Trump:“honor of taking Cuba”; Rubio:“new people in charge”; NYT: U.S. demands Díaz-Canel step down; zero foreign tankers in March CRITICAL Brazil Worst session in months; broke 200-day SMA; Selic 14.75% but easing path uncertain; PCC/CV designation looms; Lula 44% approval CRITICAL Colombia / Ecuador Border crisis; Petro: 27 bodies; bomb recovered; COLCAP +1.40% only green; Ecuador curfew night 8 CRITICAL Chile IPSA −1.87% second straight crash; 2026 gains erased; oil-import dependency; copper-oil divergence ELEVATED

Friday Rout: The Copom Cut Lasted One Session Ibovespa plunges 2.25% to 176,219 - worst session in months; banks crater as oil surges to $119 intraday; IPSA crashes 1.87%; IPC Mexico falls 1.63% in third consecutive loss; MERVAL rally snaps; only COLCAP finishes green

What Happened



- Ibovespa carnage: Brazil's benchmark plunged 2.25% to 176,219.40, breaking below the 200-day moving average. Banks were devastated - Bradesco fell over 2.6%, Itaú shed 1.6%, Vale dropped over 3% on falling Chinese iron ore prices. Petrobras was the only major to hold, gaining on $108+ Brent.

- Copom cut reversed: The BCB's 25 bps cut to 14.75% on Wednesday was fully erased in two sessions. The open guidance - no committed pace - suddenly looks prescient: the oil shock changed faster than any forward commitment could have survived. Markets now question whether May brings another cut or a pause.

- Oil shock escalation: Brent surged to $119 intraday after attacks on Iranian and Qatari energy infrastructure, before collapsing to settle near $108.65 after Israeli PM Netanyahu said Israel is helping the U.S. reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Markets are now pricing zero Fed cuts for 2026; some analysts openly call for the next Fed move to be a hike.

- Regional contagion: Chile's IPSA crashed 1.87% for its second straight day of heavy losses - the index has now erased all 2026 gains. Mexico's IPC fell 1.63%, its third consecutive loss. Argentina's MERVAL rally snapped at −1.57% after three green sessions. Only Colombia's COLCAP finished positive (+1.40%). - Gold collapses: Gold posted its worst week since 1983, falling approximately 10% as rising real yields and dollar strength crushed the safe-haven metal. The selloff signals the market is repricing the entire global monetary framework.

Why It Matters

The Copom cut was supposed to anchor the week. Instead, it was a footnote by Friday. The Ibovespa's break below the 200-day SMA is technically significant - it signals the post-Copom recovery trade has failed and the market is back in war-driven territory.

The broader lesson: domestic monetary easing cannot outrun a geopolitical oil shock. Brazil proved on Thursday it could decouple from a global selloff on the Copom catalyst. Friday proved the decoupling lasted exactly one session.

Chile's structural vulnerability - oil importer, copper exporter, small open economy - makes it the most exposed market in the region. The hemisphere enters the weekend with positions open into a war that produces weekend surprises.

Key Watch

Whether Ibovespa holds 175,000 on Monday. Brent - does Hormuz reopening progress or escalate? DI curve repricing. May Copom: cut, hold, or pause. Chile IPSA - does it test the March 5 low of 9,931? Mexico - fourth straight loss? Gold capitulation or recovery.

RISK: CRITICAL

Bolivia Votes Today Election day: the country is locked down - no alcohol, no flights, no vehicle circulation; nine governors, 335 mayors at stake; OAS deployed across all nine departments; MAS absent from every capital; Cochabamba decides the balance of power

What Happened



- Lockdown in effect: Bolivia is under full election-day restrictions. No alcohol sales since midnight Friday. No domestic flights. No unauthorised vehicle circulation. No public gatherings. Polls open at 08:00 and close at 16:00 local time. Voting is compulsory - citizens who fail to vote face a three-month banking freeze.

- The races: Bolivians elect nine governors, 335 mayors, 277 departmental assembly members, and over 2,000 councillors - the fourth time they have voted in fewer than eighteen months. The MAS has not fielded a single candidate in any departmental capital. Prediction markets show César Dockweiler leading for La Paz mayor, Luis Fernando Camacho for Santa Cruz governor, and Manuel Saavedra for Santa Cruz mayor. - Cochabamba kingmaker: The department remains the election's decisive test. If Evista candidate Leonardo Loza wins the governorship, Morales' movement retains control of the highway chokepoint that has paralysed national trade through blockades. VP Lara is backing opposition slates against his own president's Patria alliance - ensuring results will be read as a verdict on the Paz government.

Why It Matters

Today's election will reveal whether Bolivia's transition from MAS hegemony to pluralism can produce governance or merely paralysis. Fifteen parties per municipality is not democracy at scale - it is the atomisation of power into ungovernable fragments.

For Paz, the stakes are existential. His PDC holds only 65 of 166 parliamentary seats. If subnational results fragment further, the centre-right consensus fractures before he can deliver on the $1.2 billion fuel subsidy cuts. Post-election blockade risk in Cochabamba is significant. Results are expected tonight and through Sunday.

Key Watch

Cochabamba governor result. La Paz fragmentation. Turnout as proxy for democratic fatigue. Morales' reaction. Post-election blockade risk. Paz–Doria Medina alliance cohesion. Gubernatorial runoffs April 19.

RISK: CRITICAL

Cuba: From Blockade to Regime Change Trump:“Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it”; Rubio demands leadership change; NYT: U.S. negotiators told Havana that Díaz-Canel must go; zero foreign tankers in March

What Happened



- Explicit regime change: The framing has shifted. Trump said this week he would have“the honor of taking Cuba” and added that he could“do anything I want with it.” The New York Times reported U.S. negotiators told Havana during recent talks that Díaz-Canel must be removed. Rubio said the island needs“new people in charge.”

- Supply chain broken: Windward maritime data confirmed zero foreign-originating tankers arrived in Cuba in March. Port calls collapsed from approximately 50 per month to 11, all domestic. Food, oil, and goods supply are broken simultaneously. Hospitals are losing power. Cuba produces barely 40% of the oil it needs. - Resistance and reform: Díaz-Canel declared“impregnable resistance.” But the regime is also opening: Cuba said it is removing impediments to U.S. businesses and foreign investors. The Rubio–Castro grandson channel remains active. The dual posture - defiance publicly, negotiation privately - mirrors every regime under existential pressure.

Why It Matters

The shift from“blockade” to“I can do anything I want with it” is a qualitative escalation. Washington is no longer pressuring Cuba to reform - it is demanding leadership change. The Venezuela playbook is explicit: blockade, humanitarian pressure, negotiate with insiders, remove the leader.

The difference is that Cuba's regime has survived 65 years of U.S. pressure, has no oil to leverage, and retains a security apparatus that has not shown cracks. The risk is that the blockade produces not a negotiated transition but a humanitarian catastrophe: 11 million people on an island with no fuel, no food imports, and no functioning hospitals.

Key Watch

Whether any tanker breaks the blockade. Díaz-Canel's political survival. Rubio–Castro grandson negotiation. Migration flows. Cuba investor opening - real or tactical. Trump's Cuba timeline vs Iran war demands.

RISK: CRITICAL

Brazil The Ibovespa broke below the 200-day SMA at 176,219 - its worst session in months. Banks led the selloff as the DI curve repriced the easing cycle. The BCB's open guidance suddenly looks prescient. The PCC/CV terror designation remains imminent. Lula's government is scrambling to prevent it. Flávio Bolsonaro praised Bukele and called Lula“afraid to confront criminal factions.” Lula approval at 44% vs 51% disapproval. Copom minutes due late March. The question for Monday: does 175,000 hold? Colombia / Ecuador COLCAP was the only green index on Friday (+1.40% to 2,230.71), likely reflecting the Valencia–Oviedo consolidation trade ahead of the May 31 first round. The border crisis continues: Colombian troops deployed, bomb being destroyed, Petro's audio recording still promised but not released. Ecuador's curfew enters night 8 of 15. Zero new operational data since night one. The 75,000-troop operation continues in an information vacuum. Chile IPSA crashed 1.87% to 10,277.51 - its second straight day of heavy losses. All 2026 gains have been erased. Chile's complete oil-import dependency makes it the most structurally exposed LatAm market to the Hormuz disruption. Copper prices falling while oil surges creates the worst possible terms-of-trade combination. The BCCh may now hold the TPM at its next meeting rather than cutting. Mexico IPC fell 1.63% to 64,134.90 - third consecutive loss and the worst-performing LatAm index on the week. RSI at 30.64 - deeply oversold, approaching capitulation territory. FIFA confirmed 2026 World Cup matches will proceed on schedule despite the Iran war. The post-FOMC hawkish repricing, USMCA uncertainty, and CJNG fragmentation continue to weigh. Argentina MERVAL's three-day rally snapped - down 1.57% to 2,725,326.30 on Friday. The global risk-off overwhelmed the domestic bargain-hunting bid. WHO exit formalised. Budget balance plunged. Fuel prices up 7–8% in March. The Milei–Trump institutional alignment has not insulated Argentine assets from the global selloff. Peru / Venezuela Peru: The April 12 first round is three weeks away. López Aliaga and Fujimori in a technical tie. López Chau surging. 36.7% undecided. 283 districts in flood emergency. Venezuela: Maduro's trial begins March 26 in Manhattan. The Venezuela precedent - designation to military action - looms over every U.S.–LatAm confrontation this week.

Index Close Change Context Ibovespa 176,219.40 −2.25% Worst session in months; broke 200-day SMA; banks cratered MERVAL 2,725,326.30 −1.57% Three-day rally snapped; global risk-off IPC (Mexico) 64,134.90 −1.63% Third straight loss; RSI 30.64 deeply oversold COLCAP 2,230.71 +1.40% Only green index; Valencia–Oviedo trade IPSA (Chile) 10,277.51 −1.87% Second straight crash; 2026 gains erased Brent Crude ~US$108.65 $119 intra $30 intraday range; Netanyahu Hormuz signal Selic 14.75% - Cut Wed; reversed by Fri; May meeting now live

Regional SnapshotMarkets at a Glance

Equity index closes: Friday, March 20, 2026, from TradingView Tier 0 charts (timestamped 08:02–08:03 UTC, March 21). Brent from Reuters. Gold from Bloomberg. Bolivia data from OAS, U.S. Embassy La Paz, Americas Quarterly. Cuba data from AP/Windward, NYT.

Date Event Country Mar 22 (Sun) Bolivia subnational election results Bolivia Mar 24 (Mon) Markets reopen into Friday selloff + weekend war headlines LatAm Mar 25 (Tue) Copom minutes release (late March window) Brazil Mar 26 (Wed) Maduro trial begins - Manhattan federal court Venezuela / U.S. Mar 30 (Sun) Ecuador curfew scheduled to end (4 provinces) Ecuador Apr 12 (Sat) Peru presidential & legislative first round Peru

The Week Ahead