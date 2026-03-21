ACIAM To Host MSME Conference 2026 On Dispute Resolution
The conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, legal professionals, and academicians to discuss the evolving role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India.
Deliberations will focus on strengthening the MSME ecosystem through efficient dispute resolution frameworks, improved legal awareness, and the adoption of institutional Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.
Participation of Key Dignitaries
The event is expected to be attended by several senior dignitaries, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Law and Justice.
Other participants include Srinivas Kondapalli, Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI Affairs, Government of Andhra Pradesh, along with Surya Raju, Founder and Secretary General, ACIAM.
The organisers have also acknowledged support from the AP MSME Development Corporation and the Ministry of MSME.
Emphasis on ADR Mechanisms
The conference underscores ACIAM's focus on promoting arbitration, mediation, and hybrid dispute resolution mechanisms as tools for ensuring timely resolution of commercial disputes and fostering sustainable business growth.
Registration Details
Virtual participation has been opened at a nominal fee of Rs 500 per participant to enable wider access.
Registrations are currently open, with the last date to apply set for March 25, 2026.
(KNN Bureau)
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