Ministry Of Transport Issues Urgent Maritime Safety Advisory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has issued an important advisory to owners of ships and maritime vessels, urging them to strictly follow instructions from competent authorities to ensure the safety and protection of life and property amid current developments.

The Ministry emphasised that vessel operators should halt sailing until further notice, stay updated with the latest official announcements, and fully adhere to maritime safety guidance.

The MOT highlighted that following these instructions is a critical responsibility, underscoring that public and maritime safety remains a top priority.

Vessel owners and operators are advised to remain vigilant and comply with all directives issued by relevant authorities to avoid potential risks.

