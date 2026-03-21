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'Joy Of Eid' Initiative Launched

'Joy Of Eid' Initiative Launched


2026-03-21 04:01:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs launched the Joy of Eid initiative to celebrate Eid Al Fitr by distributing 5,000 gifts to children across 20 major Eid prayer mosques in different areas of Qatar.

The initiative aims to spread happiness among children and strengthen the social impact of endowments (Waqf). According to Director General Eng. Hassan bin Abdullah Al Marzouqi, the program reflects efforts to activate the role of waqf during religious occasions and promote positive social values.

The Family and Childhood Waqf Fund supported the initiative, highlighting its role in promoting family stability, child development, and community solidarity.

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The Peninsula

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