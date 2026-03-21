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Minister Of Awqaf Joins Worshippers For Eid Prayers
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim among worshippers gathered for Eid Al Fitr prayers at Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Mosque yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula
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