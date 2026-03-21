Namibia National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Namibia as you celebrate 36 years of independence on March 21.
The United States values our strong and growing partnership with Namibia. We collaborate on health, economic development, and emerging opportunities that benefit both our nations. As Namibia continues to build a prosperous future, the United States remains committed to strengthening our bilateral relationship and working together to create opportunity for all our people.
We send our best wishes for continued peace, progress, and a joyous Independence Day celebration.
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