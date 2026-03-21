'Who Will Bat At Number 8?': Aakash Chopra Flags Major Concern For RR Ahead Of IPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra flagged out major concerns for the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which will start on March 28.

In a video shared on X, Chopra reviewed the RR squad and pointed out their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for IPL 2026.

Rajasthan have suffered a big setback before the season, as all-rounder Sam Curran is likely to miss the entire tournament due to a groin injury, according to ESPNcricinfo. Curran was in excellent form during the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

According to Chopra, Curran's absence could hurt Rajasthan's chances, as they may again face the issue of not having a strong No. 8 batter in the playing XI.

“Sam Curran's absence has made the challenge much bigger. Who will bat at No. 8? Will that problem trouble them once again? They might have to play Nandre Burger,” Chopra said in a video released on X.

However, the former right-handed batter praised the team's batting and bowling units, saying they have options for every phase of the game and strong hitters who can dominate from the start.

“Rajasthan Royals have explosive firepower in their batting. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jofra Archer,” he said.

“Even in the pace-bowling department, you have bowlers who can operate across different phases. Burger with the new ball... along with Jofra Archer, Sandeep, and Tushar; there's also a bowler in Maphaka. The spin department has also improved. Compared to last year, Jadeja and Bishnoi are very impressive,” he added.

Chopra also believes this season is a big opportunity for new captain Riyan Parag to prove himself.

“It's a good opportunity for the captain to make a name for himself... Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal could end up wearing the Orange Cap. Vaibhav Suryavanshi could shine. As for batting, the team's strategy will be to keep attacking consistently, while in bowling, the focus will be on picking wickets early and again in the middle overs," Chopra concluded.

Rajasthan will play their first match on March 30 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.