Mercury Plunges By 6 Degrees C In Kolkata Following Overnight Rain

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 21 (IANS) Following overnight rain, the minimum temperature in Kolkata dropped by 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the Met department forecasting scattered to moderate rain throughout the day.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, this weather is likely to continue for a few more days in Kolkata and across the various districts of south Bengal.

Meanwhile, a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for north Bengal. The Bay of Bengal is also expected to remain turbulent for the next two days.

Since Friday evening, rain accompanied by thunderstorms and squally winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour has lashed Kolkata. The rain gained intensity as the night progressed. After midnight, torrential downpours occurred in several parts of Kolkata, accompanied by lightning and strong winds.

Due to the rain, the mercury in Kolkata has plummeted by six degrees C in a single drop.

On Friday morning, the city's minimum temperature stood at 25 degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning, it had dropped to 19.2 degrees Celsius-a 4.4 degrees below the seasonal normal.

The Meteorological department indicates that after two days of falling temperatures, the mercury is expected to rise again by three to five degrees.

Beyond Kolkata, several districts across South Bengal experienced storms and rainfall on Saturday night. In Malda district, the roof of a wholesale market shed at Netaji Municipal Market in English Bazar collapsed under the force of the storm, leaving two people injured.

Adverse weather conditions persisted in north Bengal as well. The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Storms and rain are expected to continue across north Bengal until next Wednesday or Thursday.

A warning remains in effect for Kolkata on Saturday as well, predicting scattered rainfall accompanied by gusty winds blowing at speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour.

In the districts of Howrah, Hooghly, Bankura, Murshidabad, Nadia, and East Burdwan, wind speeds could reach up to 60 to 70 kilometres per hour.

The intensity of the adverse weather is expected to subside somewhat starting Sunday evening. On that day, warnings are restricted to only South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

Owing to the cyclonic circulation, the Met Office has issued a prohibition on fishermen venturing into the sea until Sunday. It has been stated that the waters of the Bay of Bengal adjoining Odisha are expected to remain turbulent.

According to the met department, there is a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southern Uttar Pradesh. Extending from this system, a surface trough stretches across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh all the way to Nagaland. This trough passes over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and South Assam. The trough is positioned at an altitude of 0.9 kilometres above sea level. Under its influence, a significant amount of moisture is flowing inland from the Bay of Bengal; consequently, conditions remain favourable for rain across the entire state.