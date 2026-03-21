NCP's Fauzia Khan Claims 'Internal Disharmony' Within BJP In Bengal

'Internal Disharmony in BJP'

NCP (SP) MP Fauzia Khan on Saturday claimed "internal disharmony" within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that people in the ruling party were angry since it lacks democracy. Speaking to ANI, she alleged that several BJP members have expressed disappointment over the matter and that it is evident in the lead-up to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. "Everywhere I saw, including West Bengal, it seems that there's internal disharmony within the BJP. People are angry about many things because there's no democracy within the party itself. People making such statements are from within their own party. We're getting these signals in Bengal as well, and I believe one day this will be revealed openly to the nation," Khan said.

'Pre-Poll Money Transfers are Illegal'

She further denounced the practice of introducing welfare schemes and direct money transfers right before the elections as a way to influence the elections. She asked for such practices to end. "Today is an election season, so whatever is being discussed is natural, and it's inevitable that all our states will benefit their citizens. The only question is that nothing unauthorised, nothing illegal should happen, and if the names of eligible voters are being deleted illegally, if authority is being misused, then that's wrong. We've seen in past elections that when elections come, schemes are introduced just before the election, where direct money transfers are made, which I believe is illegal. In this way, if the benefits of any scheme are transferred directly to someone's account just before the election, it has a direct impact on the election, and therefore, this should not happen," Khan said.

Eid Greetings and Call for Unity

Fitr, emphasising the festival's core message of charity, compassion, and unity. She highlighted that during the holy month of Ramadan, acts of charity hold deep significance in Islam, and urged people to carry forward these values in everyday life. Calling Islam a peace-loving religion, she expressed concern over rising global unrest and said that the need of the hour is to restore peace across the world. Khan further appealed to citizens to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and coexistence, stressing that harmony among communities is essential for a stable society. On Global Unrest and Middle East Tensions Speaking on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, she questioned the very basis of the conflict, stating that its objectives remain unclear. Referring to recent statements by Donald Trump regarding the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, she suggested that such remarks indicate limitations in the United States' global influence. Khan further said that if there are now signals from Trump about winding down or reducing the conflict, it is a welcome step. However, she also criticised what she described as the initial escalation, attributing it to "madness" that began from his side. Reiterating her stance, she called for an immediate end to violence and bloodshed, urging all global powers to prioritise peace and stability over conflict. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Earlier in the day, NCP (SCP) MP Fauzia Khan extended warm greetings to citizens across the country on the occasion of Eid