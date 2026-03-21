If India's The Enemy, Why Does Pakistan Want Icbms?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Warnings from US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard before the US Senate that Pakistan may be moving toward intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capability are raising new concerns about potential threats to the US homeland.

In her testimony before the US Senate, Gabbard stated that Pakistan is developing long-range ballistic missiles that“potentially could include ICBMs” capable of striking US territory, though she did not specify timelines, locations or operational status.

Her testimony places Pakistan alongside China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as states developing missile delivery systems with nuclear or conventional payloads.

These developments are part of a broader trend the intelligence community assesses could increase the number of missiles threatening the US to more than 16,000 by 2035, up from more than 3,000 currently.

The assessment indicates such states are likely to study US missile defense plans to shape their own missile development and evaluate US deterrence intentions, highlighting growing concern in the US over expanding missile threats to the homeland. Gabbard's warning that Pakistan may be developing ICBM capabilities raises the question of why an India-focused nuclear power would pursue such systems.

In terms of weapons, Hans Kristensen and other writers note in a September 2025 article for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists that Pakistan's Shaheen-III medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM), the longest-range system it has tested, has a range of 2,750 kilometers, sufficient to target all of mainland India from launch positions in most of Pakistan south of Islamabad.