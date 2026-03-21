International Nowruz Day Celebrated Worldwide

MENAFN - AzerNews) Today marks the celebration of International Nowruz Day, a holiday observed by millions across the globe as a symbol of renewal and the arrival of spring,reports.

According to reports, the United Nations General Assembly officially proclaimed March 21 as International Nowruz Day during its 64th session in 2010, recognizing the cultural and historical significance of the holiday.

A year earlier, in 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, further underscoring its global importance and enduring legacy.

Meaning“new day,” Nowruz is embraced by more than 300 million people worldwide as the beginning of a new year. The celebration reflects themes of rebirth, harmony, and the close relationship between humanity and nature.

With a history spanning over 3,000 years, Nowruz is widely observed across the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Black Sea region, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. Despite regional variations in customs and traditions, the essence of the holiday remains the same: a celebration of life, renewal, and unity.