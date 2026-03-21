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TATA.Ev Makes Quad Wheel Drive In The Harrier.Ev More Attainable With The Introduction Of Fearless + QWD 75
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, March 21, 2026: TATA, India's largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, today launched the all-new Fearless+ QWD 75 persona for the Harrier – India's most powerful homegrown SUV. With this introduction, discerning customers can now enjoy the Harrier's unparalleled supercar-like performance and go anywhere off-road capability with dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive at an even more affordable price of ₹26.49 Lakh ex-showroom.
Developed on the acti+ pure EV architecture, the Harrier Fearless+ QWD 75 delivers an impressive 504 Nm of torque and a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 secs, enabling instant acceleration and precise control across all driving conditions. It also features six terrain modes, complemented by Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode. The dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive system further enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident performance on varied terrains and in real-world road situations.
The Fearless+ QWD 75 also offers a strong mix of comfort and technology features. These include 6-way powered driver seats with memory, 4-way powered co-driver seats, and front ventilated seats. The vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, R19 alloy wheels, and voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic temperature control. Additional features include ambient lighting, rear-row comfort headrests, and rear window sunshades, ensuring a balanced everyday driving experience.
Furthermore, ensuring complete peace of mind for the customer, the Harrier Fearless+ QWD 75 also features unlimited lifetime battery warranty* for an effortless ownership experience. In addition to this, its 5-star Bharat-NCAP certification is a testament to Tata Motors' commitment towards occupant safety.
On making the Quad Wheel Drive technology more accessible to customers, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to witness the love that the Harrier has received from our customers. With over 13,000 Harrier's delivered in just 6 months, its capability and potential has received strong interest from customers who have harnessed its go anywhere capability to successfully cover over 100 mn km across the length and breadth of India. It proves to be the perfect representation of how we are making performance SUVs aspirational yet attainable. With the introduction of the critically acclaimed dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive technology in the Fearless persona, we now want to drive this accessibility even further by unlocking more value and inviting more customers to Delete-Impossible with the Harrier."
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.:
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
Developed on the acti+ pure EV architecture, the Harrier Fearless+ QWD 75 delivers an impressive 504 Nm of torque and a 0-100 kmph time of 6.3 secs, enabling instant acceleration and precise control across all driving conditions. It also features six terrain modes, complemented by Off-Road Assist and Boost Mode. The dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive system further enhances traction and stability, ensuring confident performance on varied terrains and in real-world road situations.
The Fearless+ QWD 75 also offers a strong mix of comfort and technology features. These include 6-way powered driver seats with memory, 4-way powered co-driver seats, and front ventilated seats. The vehicle is equipped with a 360-degree camera, JBL Black 10-speaker audio system, R19 alloy wheels, and voice-assisted dual-zone fully automatic temperature control. Additional features include ambient lighting, rear-row comfort headrests, and rear window sunshades, ensuring a balanced everyday driving experience.
Furthermore, ensuring complete peace of mind for the customer, the Harrier Fearless+ QWD 75 also features unlimited lifetime battery warranty* for an effortless ownership experience. In addition to this, its 5-star Bharat-NCAP certification is a testament to Tata Motors' commitment towards occupant safety.
On making the Quad Wheel Drive technology more accessible to customers, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, "We are thrilled to witness the love that the Harrier has received from our customers. With over 13,000 Harrier's delivered in just 6 months, its capability and potential has received strong interest from customers who have harnessed its go anywhere capability to successfully cover over 100 mn km across the length and breadth of India. It proves to be the perfect representation of how we are making performance SUVs aspirational yet attainable. With the introduction of the critically acclaimed dual-motor Quad Wheel Drive technology in the Fearless persona, we now want to drive this accessibility even further by unlocking more value and inviting more customers to Delete-Impossible with the Harrier."
About Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.:
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ('the Company'*, BSE: Scrip code 500570; NSE: Scrip code TMPV) is one of India's leading automobile manufacturers, offering a diverse portfolio of cars and SUVs renowned for their design, safety, and performance. The company delivers multi‐powertrain options, advanced connected technologies, and intelligent personal mobility solutions. Known for its innovation, reliability, and engineering prowess, the company is at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution, accelerating the nation's shift toward sustainable mobility. It continues to drive progress across zero emission, connected, and future ready mobility solutions, supported by robust design and R&D capabilities.
*In terms of a Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, the name of the Company was changed from Tata Motors Limited to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited w.e.f. October 13, 2025.
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