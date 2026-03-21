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Financière De Tubize - Annual Report 2025


2026-03-21 03:01:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Report 2025
Regulated information 21 March 2026

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2025 annual report. This report is available on the website

  • Profit for the financial year: € 93.2 million (€ 90.1 million in 2024, + 3.5%),
  • Full repayment of bank debt in May 2025 (€ 41.3 million at 31 December 2024),
  • Acquisition, in 2025, of 24,487 UCB shares, at an average price of €178.27, for a total amount of €4.4 million, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 36.27% on 31 December 2024 to 36.28% on 31 December 2025.

If the general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2026 approves the 2025 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 1.08 (compared to €1.04 for financial year 2024, an increase of 3.85%) will be payable as from 11 May 2026 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 21.

Ex-dividend 7 May 2026
Record date 8 May 2026
Payment date 11 May 2026


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