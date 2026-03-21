Financière De Tubize - Annual Report 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Report 2025Regulated information 21 March 2026

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has established the 2025 annual report. This report is available on the website



Profit for the financial year: € 93.2 million (€ 90.1 million in 2024, + 3.5%),

Full repayment of bank debt in May 2025 (€ 41.3 million at 31 December 2024), Acquisition, in 2025, of 24,487 UCB shares, at an average price of €178.27, for a total amount of €4.4 million, increasing the holding of the Company in UCB from 36.27% on 31 December 2024 to 36.28% on 31 December 2025.

If the general shareholders meeting of 24 April 2026 approves the 2025 annual accounts, including the proposed result appropriation, a gross dividend of € 1.08 (compared to €1.04 for financial year 2024, an increase of 3.85%) will be payable as from 11 May 2026 onwards at the offices, seats and branches of BNP Paribas Fortis, in exchange of coupon n° 21.

Ex-dividend 7 May 2026

Record date 8 May 2026

Payment date 11 May 2026