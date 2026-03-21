Deputy PM, German Minister Review Latest Developments

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, H E Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani held a phone call yesterday H E Federal Minister of Defense of Germany H E Boris Pistorius. The two sides reviewed the latest regional security developments and discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination in light of the current circumstances.

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