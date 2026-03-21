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Arab Parliament Denounces Iranian Attacks On Gulf States


2026-03-21 03:01:31
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab Parliament denounced Iran's attacks targeting oil and industrial facilities in several Gulf states, describing them as“blatant” and“dangerous” escalation and a highly serious development that threatens regional stability, while exposing global energy security to significant risks. Speaker of the Arab Parliament Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, said that these hostile acts constitute a clear and explicit violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

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The Peninsula

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