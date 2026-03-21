IPL 2026: Wasim Jaffer Names RCB Playing XI Ahead Of Opener, Excludes Phil Salt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked his strongest playing XI of the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which is set to commence on March 28.

RCB has not made big changes to their squad ahead of the new season, but some good additions of Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, and Jacob Bethell, along with Devdutt Padikkal looking in great touch ahead of the season, have created a dilemma for the team management while selecting their playing XI.

In a video shared on X, Jaffer, who has previously worked with Punjab Kings in the IPL, has gone with former captain Virat Kohli and young batter Bethell, who was in great form during the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, to open the innings for RCB. He has dropped Phil Salt, who played a big role in RCB's triumph last year. Salt is going through a lean patch and scored just 130 runs in 8 matches in the World Cup, which includes a half-century.

The former India opener and domestic cricket stalwart has put captain Rajat Patidar on third and all-rounder Venkatesh on 4th position, claiming that it gives RCB a left-hand right-hand combination at the top.

At No.5, Jaffer put Tim David, who is playing a good role for Australia in the middle-order, and selected Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper and finisher.

West Indies dasher Romario Shephard, who can hit big sixes, and Krunal Pandya, who played a crucial role in RCB's maiden IPL triumph, are the two all-rounders in his playing XI.

Jaffer, who has won Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and Vidarbha, decided to go with Nuwan Thushara as a replacement for Australian Josh Hazlewood, who is set to miss the opening matches of the season. He will be supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal in the fast bowling. The 48-year-old selected spinner Suyash Sharma as the Impact Player.

Wasim Jaffer's playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal.

Impact player: Suyash Sharma.