Peaceful Eid-Ul-Fitr Celebrations Across Country Under Tight Security

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, Raja Banthia, told reporters, "We have made very elaborate and detailed arrangements for Eid. Preparations started 3–4 days in advance, focussing on crowd management, movement, and proper placement of people. Apart from this, we have conducted meetings of the Peace committee and with leaders from all religious communities to avoid any rumours or problems. Heavy police force has been deployed."

A heavy deployment of around 150-200 police personnel has been put in place in the Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi to maintain law and order and to ensure that people can offer prayers peacefully. The stepped-up security measures follow the Delhi High Court's direction on Thursday, which instructed the police and local administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment during the Eid festivities.

Notably, tensions in the area had escalated earlier following an incident on the day of Holi, when a minor altercation spiralled into a violent clash that resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man, Tarun Kumar.

Heightened security deployment was also witnessed in several districts and sensitive areas of Uttar Pradesh. Police said that security arrangements have been underway for weeks to ensure harmony during the festivities.

In the state's Sambhal district, which had seen an outbreak of violence in 2024, security was beefed up as Muslims gathered to offer prayer at mosques.

District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, Anunay Jha, said, "Namaz has been peacefully offered at the Eidgah. Namaz at the Jama Masjid will also be offered. Everything is happening peacefully."

Hardoi's Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena, added, "At all Eidgahs and mosques, magistrates and police personnel have been deployed. All officers are actively monitoring their respective areas. All arrangements, including cleanliness, is being taken care of."

In Moradabad, large crowds gathered at the Eidgah for Eid al-Fitr prayers as District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil reached the venue to review security arrangements.

DM Anuj Kumar Singh, said, "Eid prayers were offered today, and I would like to thank all the citizens of our city. I would especially like to thank the administration and police for their excellent arrangements and cooperation. The administration and police remained actively engaged throughout. In addition, all our voluntary organisations and civil defence personnel were also present and worked together due to which people could offer namaz peacefully."

Similarly, security measures were also beefed up in Madhya Pradesh in view of Eid and Chaitra Navratri festivals.

Dewas' City Superintendent of Police, Sumit Agarwal, said "Police force has been deployed across mosques and intersections. Teams are deployed for patrolling and 200-300 personnel have been deployed in the city with others in reserve. Police fixpoints have also been set up in sensitive areas. We are also monitoring CCTV footages."