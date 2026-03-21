Farman Haider: Ramadan Spiritually And Mentally Resets Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Farman Haider, who plays the role of Shivaay in 'Jagadhatri', has shared that the holy month of Ramadan spiritually and mentally, it resets him.

The actor is celebrating Eid on Saturday. He shared with IANS that fasting during Ramadan can be physically demanding, especially during long shooting hours under lights but, it gives him inner strength.

He told IANS,“There are moments when your energy dips, but I believe roza gives me inner strength and mental clarity. Performing dialogues or action scenes while fasting becomes more about focus and intention. When your intention is strong, your body adjusts. It's challenging, but it's also spiritually empowering. My day starts with Sehri before sunrise. I keep it simple and healthy protein smoothie, sometimes curd with rice and water. Then I head to the set and continue my shoot as usual. At Iftaar time, if I'm on set, we usually take a short break. I break my fast with dates and water first, following the Sunnah, then have something light like fruits or snacks. After that, once the shoot allows, I eat a proper meal”.

He further mentioned,“I try to keep it balanced and not too heavy so I can continue working comfortably. Sometimes I carry home-cooked food, especially if I want to maintain a specific diet. Otherwise, the production team is very supportive and arranges food on set. During Ramadan, everyone is quite considerate and makes sure things are comfortable. Ramadan is a month of discipline, gratitude, and self-reflection. It teaches patience and emotional control. Every year, fasting reminds me to slow down and reconnect with my faith and my inner self. It makes me more grateful for the smallest blessings even a sip of water feels special”.

“Spiritually and mentally, it resets me. The atmosphere is always very warm and respectful. Even those who are not fasting wait or sit together during Iftaar time. There's a beautiful sense of unity. For those few minutes, work pauses and humanity feels more important than deadlines. It's a very emotional and beautiful feeling. Sharing Iftaar brings people closer. There's a sense of togetherness and peace. No matter how hectic the day has been, those few moments feel calm and blessed. It feels like family”, he added.

'Jagadhatri' airs on Zee TV.